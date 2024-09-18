Good+ Amplifies Efforts To End Diaper Insecurity During National Diaper Need Awareness Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 23 – 29, 2024, Good+Foundation, one of the nation's leading non-profit organizations that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty, is amplifying their work on the issue of diaper insecurity. Since its inception in 2001, the organization has donated over 36 million diapers to

under-resourced families in New York and Los Angeles. This month Good+Foundation, also a member of The National Diaper (NDBN) is partnering with Coterie, a baby care brand that designs thoughtful diapering solutions, to launch The Coterie Diaper Share Program. This call-to-action campaign is anchored by an in-kind contribution of Coterie diapers valued at $50,000 to support 50 under-resourced Good+ families with a consistent supply of diapers for one year.

The Coterie Diaper Share Program

will also

encourage donations of unused diapers and funds to support Good+Foundation's diaper banks in New York and Los Angeles with shipping costs being covered by Coterie starting the week of September 23rd. In Los Angeles, Good+ will host a community volunteer event allowing supporters to assist with sorting, packing and preparing the diapers and other essential goods for distribution to families.

"Diapers are one of the top requested items at Good+ as they are crucial for families to meet their babies' basic needs. If a family is struggling to purchase diapers, they are usually challenged with affording other necessities including food, healthcare, childcare, and housing. Diaper Need Awareness Week is an important time to highlight diaper insecurity as a glaring symptom of poverty in our country and how individuals and organizations can join our mission to provide tangible and immediate impact for families, " shares Katherine Snider, CEO of Good+Foundation.

Good+ and other coalition diaper banks collect, store and distribute free diapers to families and partner programs while also raising public awareness and advocating at the local, state and federal level for diapers to be recognized as an essential item with an appeal for local sales taxes to address diaper subsidies. The coalition's advocacy supported lawmakers in New York State to exempt diaper purchases from local sales tax and the passing of a historic budget of $1.5 million allocated to fund 16 diaper banks in New York including Good+, marking the first time the state has ever budgeted for this crucial cause.

Good+Foundation uses the power of donated goods and transformational services to break the cycle of family poverty. To learn more about Good+Foundation and The Coterie Diaper Share Program, visit:

SOURCE Good+Foundation

