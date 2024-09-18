Salon Freedom Announces Leadership Transition: Erin Bracke Named CEO, David Raduziner Moves To Vice Chair Of The Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon Freedom, the largest operator of

Sola Salons, is excited to announce that Erin Bracke has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After two years as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bracke is stepping into this role, bringing a deep understanding of Salon Freedom's operations and a vision for continued growth and excellence. David Raduziner, who has been instrumental in the company's growth and success, will assume the role of Vice Chair of the Board, continuing to support Salon Freedom's future growth.

Erin Bracke's promotion to CEO is a significant milestone for Salon Freedom, as her leadership over the past two years as COO has positioned the company for sustainable, long-term success. During her tenure, Bracke streamlined processes, implemented cutting-edge operational systems, and fostered a culture of care and empowerment that resonates with Salon Freedom's mission.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Erin into the role of CEO," said David Raduziner, Vice Chair of the Board . "Her strategic vision, combined with her passion for operational excellence, has proven invaluable during her time as COO. I have no doubt that Erin's leadership will take Salon Freedom to even greater heights, as she continues to empower our team and the professionals we serve."

Todd Recknagel, Chair of the Board , added, "Erin has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive results while nurturing the collaborative spirit that defines Salon Freedom. Her focus on growth, culture, and innovation ensures we are in good hands as we move into the next exciting chapter of our company's journey."

Bracke will continue to build on the strong foundation of operational efficiency and market expansion, with a renewed emphasis on supporting Salon Freedom's community of beauty and wellness professionals. Her leadership will be instrumental in scaling the company, increasing market presence, and driving future growth initiatives.

"I am honored and grateful for the trust and support of the Board," said Erin Bracke . "David has laid an incredible foundation, and I'm excited to lead this next chapter with a focus on operational excellence, growth, and maintaining the culture of care that makes Salon Freedom so special."

ABOUT SALON FREEDOM

Salon Freedom was formed in 2008 to develop franchised Sola Salon locations. The company announced a major investment in March 2022 by Three20 Capital Group, Geneva Glen Capital, and Stonehenge Partners. Salon Freedom operates 60 Sola Salon Studios locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.



ABOUT THREE20 CAPITAL GROUP

Three20 Capital Group ("Three20") is a private equity firm led by franchise veterans Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux. Three20 has a depth of experience in franchising, distribution, energy efficiency, and multi-unit businesses. A sampling of Brands they have partnered with include Massage Envy, Office Pride, Take 5 Oil Change, Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Quatrro Business Services, and AM Conservation Group.

ABOUT GENEVA GLEN CAPITAL

Geneva Glen Capital ("GGC") is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in proven private companies with leading market positions, significant growth potential, and stable cash flows. GGC makes control investments and targets companies headquartered in the U.S. or Canada with EBITDA between $2 million and $20 million. The firm works closely with management teams to establish and execute a clearly defined value creation and growth plan.

ABOUT STONEHENGE PARTNERS

Stonehenge Partner ("Stonehenge") is an Ohio-based private equity firm serving the lower middle market. Founded in 1999, Stonehenge has a long history of partnering with leading entrepreneurs and managers who are focused on building winning teams, accelerating growth, and creating shareholder value. Stonehenge provides flexible capital that meets the needs of all stakeholders, including majority equity, minority equity, debt, and combinations thereof. Stonehenge has raised more than $1.4 billion of committed capital and is currently investing out of its sixth institutional fund.

