Blo Blow Dry Bar Grows Portfolio With Acquisition Of Lashbartm Offers More Opportunities For Achieving Entrepreneurial Success

In a strategic move to fuel continuous growth,

Blo Blow Dry Bar has acquired emerging California-based brand, LashBarTM , an innovative lash extension franchise equipped with the highest quality resources, patented lash systems, and signature product line. As a veteran franchise, Blo Blow Dry Bar plans to leverage its 15 years of success to benefit the emerging brand, as it offers another avenue for people to achieve entrepreneurial success.

Behind the LashBar Brand

The founders of LashBar are California natives and a husband-and-wife team, Joseph and Lina Mai. After spending nearly 20 years as a hair stylist, Lina discovered a passion for lash extensions while preparing for their wedding. Even though the Mai's had been considering opening a hair salon, they knew there was a great opportunity to introduce lash services to the greater San Diego market. With their combined experiences, Lina designed and built out the first LashBar which opened in 2017 while Joseph worked on perfecting the operations and customer experience.

With business on a positive trajectory and receiving many inquiries about the concept, the Mai's started to look into options to help them scale and were drawn to the franchise model. Since launching their franchise opportunity in 2018, the brand has grown to 13 open and operating locations, with more in various stages of development.

"With our franchise opportunity, we wanted to give entrepreneurs the platform to fulfill their dreams of running a business that didn't compromise their creativity," said Joseph. "Creating a family-like environment was a top priority for us – from a customer and employee perspective – and we of course wanted to ensure our franchisees were profitable. We've built a streamlined model that, with the support of Blo, is primed to reach new heights."

Blo Blow Dry Bar Evolves as a Parent Company

In October of 2022, Blo acquired Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. and launched its U.S. franchise opportunity through a new brand named LashKind in June of 2023. By becoming a platform company with the addition of LashKind, and now LashBar, Blo will provide franchisees with numerous paths to achieving entrepreneurial success.

"We wanted to acquire a brand whose customers, staff and franchisees resembled our own, and shared the same values," shared Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Joseph and Lina have built a powerful brand with a carefully crafted service and business model. We knew that our systems, resources and expertise would marry nicely with the LashBar platform, leading to growth in unit economics and unit count."

In the coming months, LashBar will merge with and be known as LashKind. The existing LashBar locations will begin to operate under the brand name "LashKind – A Lash Bar," and LashKind's private label products will be stocked in LashBar locations. The expertise and experience of LashBar's skilled founders coupled with the Blo team's resources, brand success and proven business model arms both existing and aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to thrive.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information, visit

.



About LashBarTM

LashBar is an innovative lash extension franchise equipped with the highest quality resources and patented lash systems. Rooted in a family-oriented culture, LashBar was founded by a husband-wife team based in California. Their expertise in the lash extension industry combined with innovative technology offer a seamless and one-of-a-kind experience for guests. LashBar also has a signature line of products that are used in all of its services. For more information, visit .

Media Contact : Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar

