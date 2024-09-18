Notice Of IDEX Biometrics Extraordinary General Meeting On 9 October 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 9 October 2024 at 12.00 hours CET as an meeting. There is no physical attendance option. may attend online. by PC, or tablet.

Reference is made to the private placement of shares on 16 September 2024, disclosed to the on that date. The board proposes that the shareholders shall approve issue of Tranche 2 shares, a subsequent repair offering, issue of Warrants, and authorise the board to issue shares.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (link below).

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are/will be available at the company's web site, , and can be requested from the company at no charge from ... .

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 18 September 2024 at 16:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‐9 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.

