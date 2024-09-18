Dessert Grocery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dessert grocery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.72 billion in 2023 to $23.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for frozen dessert products, increasing consumer preferences and health consciousness, increasing disposable income, growing demand for ice cream, and increasing incidence of spinal degeneration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dessert Grocery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dessert grocery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for convenient and indulgent dessert options among consumers, increasing popularity of plant-based ingredients, growing food service and hospitality industry, growing demand for smaller snack-sized portions, and expansion of the e-commerce sector.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dessert Grocery Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Dessert Grocery Market

The growing food and beverages industry is expected to propel the growth of the dessert grocery market going forward. The food and beverages industry encompasses a vast array of businesses involved in producing, processing, distributing, and selling food and drinks to consumers. The growing food and beverages industry is due to affordable airfares, corporate travel, wellness and health trends, and sustainability efforts. A dessert grocery plays a crucial role within the food and beverages industry by satisfying consumer cravings for sweet treats, supplying essential ingredients to food manufacturers, and contributing to the overall diversity and innovation within the dessert market segment. Its ability to cater to specialized preferences and adapt to industry trends makes it a valuable component of the broader food retail landscape.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Dessert Grocery Market Growth?

Key players in the dessert grocery market include Nestlé S.A, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Unilever PLC, General Mills Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Hershey Company, Kerry Group PLC, J.M. Smucker Company, McCormick & Company Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Dawn Food Products Inc., Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, King Arthur Baking Company Inc., Puratos Group, Guittard Chocolate Company, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas Inc., Dr August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Ajanta Food Products Company, Berrifine A/S, Pinnacle Foods Co., Sorich Organics Pvt Ltd..

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Dessert Grocery Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the dessert grocery market are focused on developing innovative products such as Triple Chip Mix Morsel Mix to cater to evolving consumer tastes, enhance convenience in baking, and offer unique flavor combinations that can differentiate their brands in a competitive market. Triple chip mix is a new cookie mix featuring three types of chips vanilla-flavored premier white morsels, semi-sweet chocolate morsels, and dark chocolate morsels, offering a delightful blend of flavors and textures in each bite.

How Is The Global Dessert Grocery Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Bakery Ingredients, Dairy Ingredients, Fresh And Dried Fruits And Ingredients, Pulps And Purees, Sweeteners Colors And Flavors

2) By Source: Conventional, Organic Certified

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Cakes, Pastries, And Puddings, Candies, Jellies, And Custards, Cookies And Biscuits, Cupcakes And Muffins, Dessert Drinks, Ice Cream, Moose, And Fuze

5) By End-User: Commercial, Personal

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dessert Grocery Market

North America was the largest region in the dessert grocery market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dessert grocery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dessert Grocery Market Definition

A dessert grocery is a specialized retail store or a designated section within a grocery store that focuses exclusively on dessert-related products. It aims to cater to all aspects of dessert preparation, decoration, and consumption, providing a comprehensive range of ingredients, ready-made desserts, and tools required for making and serving desserts.

Dessert Grocery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dessert grocery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dessert Grocery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dessert grocery market size, dessert grocery market drivers and trends , dessert grocery market major players, dessert grocery competitors' revenues, dessert grocery market positioning, and dessert grocery market growth across geographies. The dessert grocery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

