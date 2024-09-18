Edward Jones Ranks No. 7 Among The Best Workplaces On The Fortune® Financial Services & Insurancetm List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- services firm Edward Jones was named among the 2024

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The firm ranked No. 7 in the large company category, up nine spots from 2023.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on an analysis of survey responses from 1.3 million employees throughout the U.S. In that survey, 89% of Edward Jones associates said the firm is a great place to work - 32 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. Survey questions probed areas such as leadership, well-being, personal development, compensation, recognition, place of belonging and meaningful work.

"We're extremely proud of this recognition and the work we've done to create a culture and work environment where our associates can thrive," said Suzan McDaniel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Edward Jones. "We care deeply about our associates and are focused on enabling development opportunities, promoting career pathways for growth and providing meaningful benefits and programs that align to our culture, values and our firm's purpose to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities."



The firm's more than 19,500 financial advisors deliver planning, advice, products and services to more than 8 million clients with the support of tens of thousands of client support team members and home office professionals. With local offices in 68% of U.S. counties, Edward Jones financial advisors are approaching conversations holistically to help clients achieve what's most important to them financially.

With 54,000 colleagues in the U.S. and Canada, fostering a workplace where every colleague feels valued, respected, seen and heard in a culture of caring is foundational to the associate experience. The spirit of partnership also guides our community involvement opportunities, such as the Walk to End Alzheimer's® - a firmwide effort that has helped raise $2,019,974 in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,500 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $2.1 trillion in client assets under care as of June 28, 2024. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at , and its recruiting website is . Member SIPC.



About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60

employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey .

Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium categories. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram

or visit greatplacetowork

and sign up for the newsletter

to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune

upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative ,

and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance®, published September 2024, research by Great Places to Work®, data as of August 2023. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating. From

Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

SOURCE Edward Jones

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED