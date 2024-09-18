(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Security 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-User, Application, Offering Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G Security Market valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.6% during 2025-2030.

The 5G Security market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the rollout of 5G networks, increasing cybersecurity threats, and the need for robust security solutions. 5G security encompasses a range of technologies and measures designed to protect 5G networks and connected devices from cyber threats. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the proliferation of connected devices, the advent of IoT, and the critical need for secure communication networks.

One of the primary drivers of the 5G Security market is the increasing deployment of 5G networks worldwide. As 5G technology promises higher speeds, lower latency, and greater connectivity, it also introduces new vulnerabilities that require advanced security solutions. The growing number of connected devices and the rise in IoT applications further exacerbate these security challenges, driving the demand for robust 5G security measures.

Technological advancements have significantly impacted the 5G Security market, leading to the development of innovative security solutions. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain are being integrated into 5G security frameworks to enhance threat detection, response, and mitigation. These advancements are crucial for addressing the complex security challenges posed by 5G networks.

The rising incidence of cyber threats and attacks has also played a crucial role in the market's expansion. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, the need for comprehensive security solutions to protect 5G networks from various threats such as data breaches, DDoS attacks, and malware has become imperative. This trend is driving investments in advanced 5G security technologies and solutions.

Sustainability trends are influencing the 5G Security market as well. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing energy-efficient security solutions that minimize the environmental impact of 5G infrastructure. This shift is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability within the telecommunications industry.

Segment Insights

By end-user, the telecommunications segment dominates the 5G Security market, accounting for around 65% of the market share. Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of 5G network deployment and require robust security solutions to protect their infrastructure and customers.

Geographical Insights

Americas represent the largest market for 5G Security in value terms, driven by the advanced telecommunications infrastructure, high adoption of 5G technology, and significant investments in cybersecurity. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on technological innovation and extensive 5G network deployment.

In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing investments in cybersecurity, and a strong focus on early adoption of advanced security solutions. The presence of leading technology companies and a high level of awareness about cybersecurity threats contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid adoption of 5G technology, increasing cybersecurity threats, and growing investments in 5G infrastructure. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding telecommunications networks and a growing focus on cybersecurity.

