Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities act Siili Solutions Plc Release 18 September 2024 at 17:30 EEST Siili Solutions Plc (" Siili ") has received an announcement on 18 September 2024 in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5 from Protector Forsikring ASA. According to the announcement, the total holding of Protector Forsikring ASA in Siili's shares and rights exceeded 5% of the share capital in Siili on 17 September 2024 as a result of acquisition of shares. Total positions of Protector Forsikring ASA subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights Total in % Total number of shares and

voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached 7,83588 7,83588 8 140 263 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(AML 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000043435 637 861 7,83588 SUBTOTAL A 637 861 7,83588

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Aleksi Kankainen, CFO

Phone: +358 (0)40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

Taru Kovanen, General CounselPhone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

