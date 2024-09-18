HHM HOTELS’ INDEPENDENT COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS EARN MICHELIN KEYS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Rittenhouse, The Whitney Hotel, and The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park Earn Coveted Award

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICHELIN, the global authority on luxury and fine dining, has announced the second edition of its MICHELIN Key Hotels List with three standout Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts recognized amongst the best in the world. The Whitney Hotel , a stylish boutique hotel in Boston, earned 2 MICHELIN Keys, and The Rittenhouse , a historic landmark in Philadelphia, and The Plaza at Pioneer Park , a beloved historic hotel in El Paso, were each honored with 1 MICHELIN Key.

Four years in the making, the MICHELIN Key Hotels celebrates a curated selection of properties that offer exceptional experiences and services, as judged by Michelin's expert inspectors. Hotels are evaluated on a range of criteria, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting. The number of keys awarded reflects the hotel's level of excellence.

Dani Elhachem, COO of HHM Hotels, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly proud of these three properties for being recognized in the MICHELIN Key Hotels List. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, who consistently strive to provide our guests with exceptional experiences. We're committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence across our portfolio and look forward to continuing to deliver unforgettable stays for our guests."

All three properties reflect the essence of Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, offering guests locally-inspired experiences that showcase the vibrant character of their destinations. The Whitney Hotel, a chic boutique haven in Boston, seamlessly blends contemporary design with historic charm. The Rittenhouse, a timeless icon in Philadelphia, embodies refined luxury and impeccable service. The Plaza at Pioneer Park, a cherished landmark in El Paso, exudes warmth and a welcoming spirit, inviting guests to experience its rich history.

For the full list of MICHELIN Key Hotels, see here .

About Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts

Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts is designed for those who see the world differently. The curious and discerning travelers who look beyond the beaten path to discover a destination's true spirit, engage with local culture and indulge their curiosities with flair. Each one-of-a-kind hotel in the collection reflects the vibrancy of the surrounding community. With locally inspired design, eclectic amenities, personalized service and insider destination knowledge, Independent Collection's hotels and resorts engage guests with meaningful experiences at every touchpoint.

About The Whitney Hotel

The Whitney Hotel, a 65-room luxury hotel in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, offers generous hospitality through sophisticated simplicity and cultured comforts. Opened in 2019 and named after Henry Melville Whitney, a prominent Boston industrialist and one-time owner of the hotel site, the property is a haven apart from the urban hustle, welcoming guests with uncomplicated, urbane luxury complemented by the comforts and indulgences of home. The property is part of the Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts portfolio. To learn more about The Whitney Hotel Boston, please visit whitneyhotelboston.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

About The Rittenhouse

The Rittenhouse is a Forbes Five-Star, Independent Collection ® Hotels & Resorts property and member of The Leading Hotels of the World located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The property is a standout among luxury hotels in Philadelphia's Center City, offering visitors a Forbes Five Star experience with well-appointed rooms and suites, world-class service, and the most desirable location in town. From fine dining culinary experiences and impeccably tailored events to our relaxing atrium salt water pool and rejuvenating treatments from the spa, our Rittenhouse Square luxury hotel offers personalized experiences and provides the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation for families, business travelers, and romantic vacationers alike. For more information, visitText> Follow The Rittenhouse on Facebook atText> The Rittenhouse and InstagramText> @the_rittenhouse .

About The Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is a landmark property that has been reborn as El Paso, Texas' most luxurious boutique hotel. Since its debut in the 1930s, The Plaza has commanded a striking position along the city's skyline, welcoming A-listers such as Conrad Hilton and Elizabeth Taylor. The iconic 130-room pet-friendly hotel boasts a world-class restaurant and bar, and an exclusive two-story glass bar with 800 unique agave spirits. Signature restaurant Ámbar features elevated Mexican cuisine and The Bar at Ámbar boasts the largest curated collection of tequilas, mezcals and Mexican wines in the world. La Perla, the highest open air rooftop bar in El Paso, is located on the 17th floor and offers breathtaking mountain views that stretch from El Paso to Mexico and New Mexico. The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park features more than 7,600 sq. ft. of event space. To learn more about The Plaza, please visit Text> Text> and follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

About the MICHELIN Key Hotels List

The Michelin Key Hotels List is a curated selection of hotels that offer exceptional experiences and services, as judged by Michelin's expert inspectors. Hotels are evaluated on a range of criteria, including the quality of their accommodations, dining options, amenities, and overall atmosphere. Just like a MICHELIN-rated restaurant, a MICHELIN-rated hotel can earn One, Two, or Three Keys.



One Key: a very special stay.

Two Keys: an exceptional stay. Three Keys: an extraordinary stay.

