(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Chamberlain Takes the Helm at Dodona Analytics US

Dodona Analytics, a leading EV Charging Optimization platform, today announced that Chris Chamberlain, its co-founder, will lead its operations in the US.

- Dr. Stefan Furlan, CEO, Dodona Analytics.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dodona Analytics Ltd ., an eMobility supporting companies planning EV (electric vehicle) charging networks, today announced that Co-Founder Chris Chamberlain will lead their operations in the US.

Following successful growth in Europe, recent client wins across the US, and their Series A funding, Dodona Analytics Ltd has committed to investing in the US market, led by the appointment of Chris Chamberlain, co-founder and VP of Strategic Accounts, who will become VP, Americas, responsible for all sales and operations for the Dodona Analytics business across US and Canada.

Since 2020, Chris Chamberlain, alongside Dr. Stefan Furlan, CEO, and the team, has been key to the rapid growth of this eMobility software company. Securing partnerships with some of the most successful European Charge Point Operators, leading to the company supplying software to the companies responsible for almost a quarter of all new chargers installed in the UK.

Aside from a successful commercial career leading growth for several leading B2B technology vendors, Chris is an evangelist for eMobility and is passionate about helping the sector make better, evidence-based decisions with data science and AI.

The opportunity to support the much-needed rollout of EV infrastructure across the US has been exciting for Dodona Analytics and Chris personally, as in his previous role as Head of New Markets, he led Dodona's early success in the region.

“I'm excited to take on this new role.” commented Chris Chamberlain, VP, Americas,“Helping the US adopt EVs is a passion project for me, and I look forward to spending more time with our US customers and partners”.

Dodona's US expansion has also included recruiting a local North American commercial team, and Chris' European responsibilities will be picked up by Alex Simonson, Chief Commercial Officer, along with an expansion of the European customer success and commercial teams.

“I'm delighted Chris has agreed to take this opportunity to build on the success we have already seen in the US market and the investment we are making in the product to support EV adoption across North America” said Dr. Stefan Furlan, CEO, Dodona Analytics.

Ian Truscott

Dodona Analytics

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.