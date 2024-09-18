Electric Mop Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.43 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electric mop market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.27 billion in 2023 to $7.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing urban population, greater awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, preference for eco-friendly cleaning solutions, increased online shopping facilitates, and growth in hotels and resorts.

The electric mop market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a shift towards automated and robotic cleaning solutions, more frequent home upgrades and renovations, growing adoption of smart home systems, increased residential construction and housing developments, and expanding middle-class demographics.

The increasing adoption of smart home technologies is expected to propel the growth of the electric mop market going forward. Smart home technology refers to internet-connected devices and systems that allow remote control and automation of home appliances and functions. Smart home technology is growing due to its ease, energy savings, improved security, affordability, and user-friendly features. Electric mops support smart home technology by offering automated cleaning, remote control support, and advanced features, making home cleaning simpler and more efficient.

Key players in the electric mop market include Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Group, L.G. Electronics, Haier lnc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Electrolux AB, Miele & Cie. KG, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Tennant Company, BISSELL, Eureka Forbes, TTK Prestige Ltd, Tornado Industries, HAAN Corporation, bObsweep, Proscenic, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., AlfaBot, Vork Health Industry Co. Ltd..

Major companies operating in the electric mop market are integrating advanced technologies, such as smart sensor technology, to provide enhanced functionality and user experience. Smart sensor technology continuously monitors the floor's condition and adjusts the cleaning parameters accordingly.

1) By Mop Type: Flat Type, Spiral Type, Other Mop Types

2) By Product Type: Steam Mop, Spray Mop

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Cordless

4) By Sales Channel: Super markets, Specialty's Store, E-Commerce

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial

North America was the largest region in the electric mop market in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric mop market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric mops are cleaning devices that use electric power to automate and enhance the mopping process. These mops typically feature a motor that drives the mop head's movement, which can include scrubbing, vibrating, or spinning actions to clean floors more effectively than traditional manual mop.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electric mop market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electric Mop Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric mop market size, electric mop market drivers and trends, electric mop market major players, electric mop competitors' revenues, electric mop market positioning, and electric mop market growth across geographies. The electric mop market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

