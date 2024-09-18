Warehouse Robotics Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.47 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warehouse Robotics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The warehouse robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.82 billion in 2023 to $5.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to labour shortage, government support, growth in the industrial sector, decreasing cost of robotic hardware, improved warehouse safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Warehouse Robotics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The warehouse robotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for e-commerce and third-party logistics (3pl) providers, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, rising demand for automation in warehouses, rising awareness about enhanced safety at the workplace, esg (environmental, social, and governance) considerations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Warehouse Robotics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Warehouse Robotics Market

The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market. E-commerce, or online shopping, is a business concept that allows individuals and businesses to buy and sell goods and services via the Internet. The e-commerce sector is the most transformative industry which necessitates automated warehouse robots to automate manual material transportation in any facility and optimize warehouse operations.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Warehouse Robotics Market Share?

Key players in the warehouse robotics market include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Amazon Robotics LLC, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Attabotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, Locus Robotics Corporation, Bastian Solutions LLC, GreyOrange Pte. Ltd., Kion Group AG, Fetch Robotics Inc., SSI Schaefer Systems International Holding AG, Swisslog Holding AG, Knapp AG, Dematic Corp., IAM Robotics LLC, Vecna Robotics Inc., Geek Plus Robotics Co. Ltd., Magazino GmbH, RightHand Robotics Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Seegrid Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Waypoint Robotics Inc., BlueBotics SA, Energid Technologies Corporation, Kinova Inc., Soft Robotics Inc., Tompkins Robotics LLC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Warehouse Robotics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the warehouse robotics market are developing cobots to leverage a competitive edge in the market. Cobots, short for collaborative robots, are a type of industrial robot designed to work alongside human workers in a shared workspace.

How Is The Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots

2) By System Type: Knapp Open Shuttle, Locus Robotics System, Fetch Robotics Freight, Scallog System, Swisslog Carry Pick

3) By Function: Pick And Place, Assembling Dissembling, Transportation, Packaging

4) By End-User: E-Commerce, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Electronics And Electrical, Metal And Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Warehouse Robotics Market

North America was the largest region in the warehouse robotics market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the warehouse robotics market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Warehouse Robotics Market Definition

Warehouse robotics is a broad phrase that refers to the various automated devices and systems which can be used to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy in a warehouse. The warehouse robotics are also used to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline or automate warehouse processes.

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global warehouse robotics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on warehouse robotics market size, warehouse robotics market drivers and trends, warehouse robotics market major players, warehouse robotics competitors' revenues, warehouse robotics market positioning, and warehouse robotics market growth across geographies. The warehouse robotics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024



Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2024



Warehouse Execution System Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.