Dynarex Honors Amy Strobach For Exceptional Community Service

Dynarex Corporation , a premier provider of durable medical equipment and disposable medical products, proudly announces Amy Strobach as the winner of the 2024 Dynarex EMS First Responder Caring Award (FRCA). This prestigious honor recognizes EMS professionals who have shown exceptional dedication to their communities. The FRCA was bestowed as part of the 2024 National EMS Awards of Excellence.

During a vibrant opening ceremony at the 2024 EMS World Expo in Las Vegas, John Burns, Director of Corporate Training and Events at Dynarex, presented the award to Strobach - highlighting her outstanding commitment and significant contributions to the emergency medical field.

For the past eight years, the Dynarex EMS First Responder Caring Award has recognized an EMS professional or agency that has demonstrated exceptional caring through community service actions and/or programs designed to improve the health and safety of the community they serve. It honors and recognizes the entire EMS profession - and all EMS professionals - who provide quality emergency patient care to their communities every day.

"Supporting the EMS community has always been a cornerstone of our mission at Dynarex. We are honored to present this award as a testament to the dedicated service of EMS professionals everywhere," said Zalman Tenenbaum, CEO of Dynarex. "Our commitment to providing these vital workers with the necessary tools to perform their lifesaving duties remains steadfast."

About Amy Strobach, Emergency Medical Responder (EMR)

Amy Strobach has been an integral part of the Clear Lake Area Ambulance Service in rural northwest Wisconsin since joining in 2011. Misty Wood, the service's Ambulance Director, highlighted Strobach's unwavering commitment to the community. "I began working alongside her in 2014 as her EMS partner and now as her director," said Wood. "[Amy] has become the program coordinator for the explorer program, working on recruiting future EMS professionals and assisting in their training and journey into EMS."

Strobach spearheaded a collaboration with the local school district to boost emergency training and first aid instruction for students, thereby expanding the first responder team. Over the past year, she has clocked more than 6,300 hours of call time, responding to 177 of 235 emergency calls. She also received a Lifesaver Award in 2023 for a vital CPR save.

"Not only is she an amazing person, but she is one amazing first responder," Wood continued. "This service has only been able to function as good as it has because of her dedication to her job and her love and passion for what she does."

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value - for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967,

Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

