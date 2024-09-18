Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Terrain Survival Jacket (LOS-209)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a jacket that would help keep the core body temperature warm for added safety while outdoors in cold weather," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented the TERRAIN SURVIVAL JACKET. My design also ensures that added features like a compass or whistle are easily accessible if needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a jacket. In doing so, it would elevate the wearer from the ground. As a result, it helps reduce the risk of exposure or cold-related deaths. It also would contain various other survivalist's features. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who ventures outdoors in cold temperatures. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-209, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

