Sports Medicine Market To Hit USD 9.45 Billion By 2029 With 6.8% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is expected to dominate the global sports in 2024, driven by the growing popularity of sports among youth, a well-established healthcare system, and increasing awareness regarding sports injury treatments. The region benefits from substantial investments in sports medicine and the introduction of advanced options. For instance, in July 2024, the Stem Cell (SCN) initiated a funding event focused on regenerative medicine, further bolstering research and development in the sports medicine field. support and ongoing innovations in sports injury care are expected to propel the North American market forward.

Market Structure

The sports medicine market is characterized by a moderate level of competition, with prominent players maintaining significant market presence. The competition has intensified due to increased healthcare spending on athletes, the establishment of sports centers, and a rise in sports events and conferences. Additionally, innovative technologies developed by key players' R&D efforts contribute to the market's competitive dynamics. Notable companies in the sports medicine market include Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg, Inc. (US), and Arthrex, Inc. (US), among others.

Key Player: Stryker (US)

Stryker is a leading medical technology company, known for providing advanced products aimed at improving patient outcomes. With a focus on orthopedics, Stryker produces sports medicine products such as fracture and ligament repair products, implants, arthroscopy devices, and orthobiologics. In 2024, Stryker launched the Gamma 4 Hip Fracture Nailing System, enhancing their portfolio for treating hip and femur fractures. Additionally, the company's strategic acquisitions, including SERF SAS (Europe), have expanded its presence in the orthopedic segment and strengthened its position in Europe.

Key Player: Arthrex (US)

Arthrex is a global leader in medical devices and orthopedic education, particularly in arthroscopy. The company introduces over 1,000 innovative treatments and devices annually, contributing to its strong market position. Arthrex offers a wide range of products covering shoulder, knee, elbow, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, and hip injuries. In 2024, Arthrex launched "TheNanoexpression" to promote nano arthroscopy treatments, demonstrating its ongoing innovation in the field of sports medicine.

Key Player: DePuy Synthes (US)

DePuy Synthes is advancing orthopedic surgery with its minimally invasive and non-surgical sports medicine products, including fracture and ligament repair products, implants, and orthobiologics. The company continues to expand its orthopedic segment through strategic acquisitions, such as CrossRoads Extremity Systems in 2022. In 2024, DePuy Synthes introduced the TriAltis Spine System, further showcasing its commitment to offering advanced solutions for complex conditions, including those related to sports injuries.

