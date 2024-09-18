EMERUS CELEBRATES MAJOR MILESTONE: FOUR MILLION PATIENTS SERVED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing

Emerus Holdings Inc., the pioneering operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals in partnership with leading systems, proudly announces a remarkable milestone: four million patients served across the nation. This achievement underscores Emerus' unwavering dedication to improving the healthcare experience for patients and families.

"What we do makes our communities and our patients better," said

Emerus CEO Vic Schmerbeck. "Our incredible employees work together as one team, focused on treating and interacting with people in their time of need. We do it with courage, empathy and compassion. This drives our mission of providing the care patients need, in the neighborhoods they live, by teams they trust. That's the core of what we do, and it's why we exist."

Emerus, in partnership with its esteemed network of 12 leading health system partners, has redefined the healthcare landscape through its innovative, capital-efficient small-format hospitals and emergency departments. These facilities bridge the gap between urgent care centers and larger medical centers by providing emergency care, inpatient care and other essential medical services within local communities.

Since its founding in 2006,

Emerus has rapidly expanded its footprint across multiple states, leveraging health system partnerships to open small-format hospitals. This growth reflects the scalability and effectiveness of its healthcare model. Emerus' partnerships have been pivotal in providing capital efficiency to expanded patient access, enhanced service delivery closer to home, improved operational efficiency and the integration of advanced healthcare technology – ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and sustainable healthcare operations.

With its foot on the accelerator, the journey to four million patients served has been marked by exponential growth and a steadfast focus on excellence. It took 12 years for the healthcare

disruptor to serve its first million patients. It took another three years to reach the next million. Eighteen months later, in February of 2023, Emerus celebrated three million patients being served. Now, another new milestone has been reached, illustrating why The Wall Street Journal has hailed the Emerus model as the blueprint for future hospitals.

David Hall, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer who oversees

companywide strategic growth and development initiatives, said, "Our goal isn't just to be big, but to be exceptional. We truly value our employees and partner with leading health systems who share our commitment to expanding patient access and value-based care. We believe in the possibilities of healthcare, and that when you're passionate about the care you provide, who you do it with, and who you do it for – amazing things will happen."

Through the extraordinary efforts of its leadership and employees,

Emerus hospitals consistently receive accolades such as the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience and the prestigious Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Inpatient Experience, along with a five-star designation.

