Global Wired Charging Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wired Charging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Wired Charging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wired charging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.93 billion in 2023 to $14.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to proliferation of smartphones, consumer electronics adoption, electric vehicle charging, urbanization and mobility, wireless charging integration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wired Charging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wired charging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart home integration, fast charging ecosystem, electrification of transportation, green technology initiatives, gaming and high-performance devices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Wired Charging Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Wired Charging Market

The growing demand for the installation of charging stations is driving the growth of the wired charging market. Wired charging is usually done with a cable and is used to charge various consumer electronics, electric vehicles, healthcare products, and personal care products. The increasing awareness of protecting the environment has made consumers prefer electric vehicles more. As the demand for electric vehicles grows, there will be a significant need for charging infrastructure which needs wired charging to be employed at these stations.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Wired Charging Market Growth?

Key players in the wired charging market include ABB Ltd., AOYAMA Elevator Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Amazon Inc., Anker Innovations Limited, AUKEY, Belkin International Inc., Cable Matters Inc., Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Griffin Technology LLC, Hama GmbH & Co KG, SDI Technologies Inc., Incipio LLC, JBL International Ind., Just Wireless, Monoprice Inc., mophie LLC, Native Union Design Limited, Nekteck Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pisen Electronics Co. Ltd., RAVPower Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Scosche Industries Inc., Sony Corporation, Targus Group International Inc., Ugreen Group Limited, Ventev Innovations LLC, XtremeMac.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Wired Charging Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the wired charging market are launching new innovative charging series to enhance the charging experience. An innovative charging series includes collection of cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions for powering and recharging electronic devices.

How Is The Global Wired Charging Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Type C, Micro USB, Lightning, Other Types

2) By Charging Type: Standard, Fast

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Smartphones, Tablets, Healthcare Devices, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Wired Charging Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wired charging market in 2023. The regions covered in the wired charging market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Wired Charging Market Definition

The wired charging refers to the charging in which a cable plugs into the electronic device being charged and transfers power from the source. A charger usually has two parts, one is a plug that goes into an outlet and another is a head that attaches to the device. Wired charging makes use of a wire or cable to charge a device and is used to charge various consumer electronic products, electric vehicles, and other electronic products.

Wired Charging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wired charging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wired Charging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wired charging market size, wired charging market drivers and trends, wired charging market major players, wired charging competitors' revenues, wired charging market positioning, and wired charging market growth across geographies. The wired charging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2024



Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2024



Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cable Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.