Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garment Line For Storing A Cell Phone (JMT-332)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish and attractive clothing line that offers a convenient means of storing a cell phone," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the C- N- G MOBILE CLOTHING LINE. My design would keep the phone safely stored, and it eliminates the need to constantly hold the phone or store it in a purse or other bag."

The invention provides a new garment option that allows the wearer to easily store a cell phone. In doing so, it ensures that the phone is easily accessible if needed. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience and style. It also could help prevent the cell phone from being dropped, lost or forgotten. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JMT-332, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

