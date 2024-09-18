Forestry Lubricants Market To Reach $6.8 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The rise in demand for high-performance machinery in forestry operations is a key driving factor in the forestry lubricants market. As the forestry increasingly adopts advanced machinery to enhance productivity and efficiency, the need for lubricants that withstand extreme conditions and heavy workloads has grown significantly. As a result, there is a growing forestry lubricants in the forecast period. WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Forestry Lubricants Market

by Product Type (Synthetic, Synthetic Blend, Bio-based, Mineral, and Others) and Application (Engine, Transmission & Gears, Hydraulics, Greasing, Chain Oils/Saw Guide Oils, Paper Machine Oils, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the "forestry lubricants market" was valued at $4.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of forestry lubricants market growth The longevity of forestry equipment is a critical consideration for operators, as the cost of purchasing and maintaining machinery represents a significant investment. Forestry lubricants offer superior protection against wear and environmental stressors contribute to the extended lifespan of equipment, which in turn helps operators achieve a better return on investment. By reducing the frequency of part replacements and repairs, these lubricants support the long-term sustainability of forestry operations and make them more economically viable. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for forestry lubricants market during the forecast period. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023

Market Size in 2023

$4.7 Billion

Market Size in 2033

$6.8 Billion

CAGR

3.9

%

No. of Pages in Report

354

Segments Covered

Product Type, Application, and Region.

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.

Drivers

Rise in demand for high-performance machinery in forestry operations. Increased focus on equipment longevity and maintenance efficiency.

Opportunity

Surge in adoption of automation and advanced machinery.

Restraint

High cost of specialty lubricants



The synthetic segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By product type, the synthetic segment held the highest market share

in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global forestry lubricants market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Synthetic forestry lubricants are specialized oils and greases designed to meet the demanding requirements of forestry equipment. Synthetic lubricants play a critical role in ensuring the efficient and reliable operation of machinery such as chainsaws, harvesters, skidders, and loaders. As compared to conventional petroleum-based lubricants, synthetic options are engineered to provide superior performance under extreme conditions, including high temperatures, heavy loads, and exposure to moisture and contaminants commonly encountered in forestry environments.

The engine segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the engine segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global forestry lubricants market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Lubricants provide extended oil change intervals and enhanced engine protection reduce downtime and maintenance costs. The ability of these lubricants to operate effectively over longer periods without degradation is essential in ensuring the continuous operation of forestry equipment, which is often far from maintenance facilities. This need for reliability and durability in challenging environments drives the demand for forestry lubricants in engines.

Procure Complete Report (354 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By region, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. As countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, and Japan, are intensifying their efforts to reduce environmental impact, there is a rising preference for eco-friendly lubricants. Bio-based and low-toxicity lubricants are particularly favored as they minimize harm to the environment and contribute to the overall sustainability goals of the forestry industry.

Leading Market Players:



Chevron Corporation

Cortec Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Frontier Performance Lubricants INC

FUCHS, Penine Lubricants

Phillips 66 Company

Repsol, Rymax Lubricants

TotalEnergies, Petro–Canada Lubricants Inc

Shell Plc

THERMAL-LUBE, INC

Morris Lubricants

Matrix Specialty Lubricants

Zeller+Gmelin

MOL Group

CONDAT Group

Neste Exol Lubricants Limited.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global forestry lubricants market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

