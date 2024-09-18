Healthee Announces Enhanced App Set To Launch In Early 2025: A New Era Of Effortless Benefits Navigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee, a pioneer in benefits technology, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its enhanced app, set to debut in early 2025. This major update will introduce a range of new and improved features, all aligning with Healthee's ongoing mission: make access to a healthier life effortless. The announcement comes on the heels of Healthee's recent brand refresh, further solidifying Healthee's commitment to putting users at the heart of everything they do.

The newly advanced Healthee app will offer a comprehensive platform that simplifies the user experience, prioritizing speed from need to service and accessibility of effective healthcare. Users will be able to easily discover what their benefits have to offer, intuitively filter care options, and easily navigate the complex world of healthcare.

Healthee announces enhanced app launching with enhanced features

"I'm incredibly excited to share what's to come with Healthee's enhanced app," said Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthee. "This isn't just an update - it's a complete

reimagining of how employees can interact with their health benefits and get the most out of them. Healthee prides itself on being user-obsessed. We've listened to our users and focused on making our app more intuitive, more personalized, and ultimately more helpful in guiding them through their healthcare journey."



A few key features of the upcoming app update include:

: The app uses clear and approachable language to communicate complex insurance jargon, making it easier for users to understand their plan structure and make informed decisions about their healthcare.: With enhanced data mapping, users will receive more accurate and comprehensive cost estimations, helping them navigate their healthcare options with confidence.: The app will surface wellness opportunities and preventive health needs, guiding users to maximize their health plan usage and maintain overall well-being.

This new and improved version of Healthee's platform reflects the rapid growth of the company this year. $32M in Series A funding, new partnerships and the expansion of existing ones, and a refreshed brand - Healthee continues to innovate and expand upon its platform, making the user's needs the primary focus.

Healthee is excited to offer an exclusive first look at the new app during HR Tech 2024 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4728 to experience a demo of the upcoming features and see firsthand how the app is set to transform the health benefits landscape.

"Announcing our enhanced application and refreshed brand reveals just how far Healthee has come in three years," remarked Benjamin. "Healthee's mission is stronger and sharper than ever: make access to a healthier life effortless. And we mean it. I cannot wait to see where Healthee will go in the coming years as we take our bolder brand and more robust product into the future."

About Healthee

Healthee

is a leading company in the health tech industry, focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee utilizes AI technology to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X , and YouTube .



SOURCE Healthee

