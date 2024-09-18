Simitree Unveils Comprehensive Guide To Navigating Home Health And Hospice Billing Challenges In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New whitepaper offers strategies for optimizing revenue cycle management in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape

Hamden, CT, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading provider of solutions for post-acute care organizations, is pleased to announce the release of its latest whitepaper, "The 2024 Decision Maker's Handbook to Home and Hospice Billing Challenges." This comprehensive guide addresses the most pressing billing and revenue cycle management issues facing home health and hospice agencies in 2024 and beyond.

As reimbursement rates tighten and regulatory requirements become more complex, home health and hospice agencies are feeling the strain on their financial operations. SimiTree's new whitepaper offers actionable insights and strategies to help agencies overcome these challenges and optimize their billing processes.

“Home health and hospice agencies are facing unprecedented challenges in managing their cash flow and revenue cycle operations," said Brian Harris, Vice President of Financial Consulting at SimiTree. "Our goal with this whitepaper is to provide decision-makers with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate these complexities and ensure the financial health of their organizations."

About SimiTree

SimiTree is the leading provider of tech-enabled specialty solutions, including revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, mergers and acquisitions, data analytics, and talent management for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. Our mission is to support providers through each phase of growth and patient care so they can scale and sustain their business, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the board.

Our comprehensive services encompass clinical, financial, and operational consulting and outsourced services like billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD), Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management. We also offer executive placement, interim leadership, retention consulting, mergers and acquisitions support, compliance assessments, risk mitigation plans, sales and growth training, benchmarking, and data analytics.

At SimiTree, we are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence, helping healthcare organizations optimize operations, enhance patient care, and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit .

