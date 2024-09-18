Tara Floyd Named Vice President And Associate Chief Nursing Officer At Children’S National Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's National Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Floyd, M.P.H., B.S.N., R.N., N.E.-B.C., as the inaugural vice president and associate chief nursing officer.

In her new role, Floyd will lead overall operations for inpatient nursing within the Division of Nursing, including planning, directing, implementing and evaluating programs and services. She will oversee quality, regulatory, safety, and clinical outcomes within the critical care and acute care units. In addition, under the direction of the chief nursing officer, she will participate in planning and decision making at the senior leadership level and represent the Division of Nursing on organization-wide and external committees and task forces.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to serve as the inaugural associate chief nursing officer,” says Floyd.“This role presents an incredible opportunity to be part of nursing's future and to partner with my colleagues to make a positive difference every single day.”

Floyd holds degrees in nursing, natural sciences, and public health. Since joining Children's National in 2003, she has been an integral part of the nursing team. She collaborates with colleagues across the organization, demonstrating our core values of compassion, commitment and connection. Floyd has served as a senior nursing leader in the intensive care units and for the neonatal transport team, partnered with colleagues on projects to improve clinical outcomes and employee satisfaction and always keeps patients and families at the center of all she does.

“I am confident Tara's skills and experiences will further support our nursing staff and amplify our organization's impact on our patients,” says Linda Talley, M.S., R.N., N.E.-B.C., F.A.A.N. , senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's National.

