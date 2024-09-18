Prim Design Co Splits Into Two Entities: Prim Rentals Led By Maureen Harkness, Lara Mcdonald Stays As Prim Design Co CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maureen Harkness to lead Prim Rentals as CEO. Lara McDonald remains CEO of Prim Design Co., with Kim Svor supporting as a consultant and board member.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prim Design Co, a leader in the Southwest special event and interior design industry, is excited to announce its division into two distinct entities: Prim Design Co and Prim Rentals . This strategic move will enable the company to focus more specifically on its two core services-interior design and luxury event rentals-allowing for greater growth and specialized offerings in both fields.

Prim Design Co will continue to be led by Lara McDonald, CEO and Lead Interior Designer. The company will focus primarily on offering high-end interior design services. Lara will also remain involved in curating cutting-edge rental products for Prim Rentals to ensure the company's cohesive brand continues.

Prim Rentals, the newly separated entity, will focus exclusively on luxury event rentals and event design services. This division will be led by Maureen Harkness, who has been appointed as CEO and Partner of Prim Rentals. With her extensive experience in the event rental industry, Maureen will lead the charge in delivering top-tier rental products and exceptional service to clients throughout Arizona and the Southwest.

About Prim Rentals

Prim Rentals specializes in providing high-quality, creative, and custom event rental solutions for weddings, corporate productions, and other special events. With various styles, colors, and textures, Prim Rentals offers unparalleled options to suit any event space in the Southwest region. The company's dedication to transforming and elevating spaces has made it a trusted name in luxury event rentals. Prim Rentals also works with local vendors to ensure smooth, on-time event production and execution.

About Maureen Harkness

Maureen Harkness is the visionary CEO and Partner behind Prim Rentals. With over three decades of experience in the event rental industry, her career has been defined by a passion for creating memorable experiences and a commitment to operational excellence. Maureen has held leadership roles in sales, operations, and project management, driving high-impact, financially sound solutions that have reshaped the luxury event rental industry.

Under Maureen's leadership, Prim Rentals is set to become the leading provider of luxury event rentals in Arizona, known for its innovative designs, attention to detail, and superior service. Maureen is also actively involved in industry organizations, serving as the Region Seven Director on the board of the American Rental Association and participating in WIPA, NACE, MPI, and WISE. Her industry involvement reflects her dedication to advancing the event rental field and giving back to the community.

Contact Prim Rentals

To enhance customer service, Prim Rentals now has live team members answering phone inquiries in their Tempe showroom. Clients are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Prim Rentals team or visit the showroom at 1839 W. Drake Dr., Suite 101, Tempe, AZ 85283.

To learn more about Prim Rentals, visit their website at and follow their Instagram page @primrentals for updates, inspiration, and the latest rental offerings.

