Alex Perry On Fire Podcast Launches Season 2 With Ricky Kidd's Story Of Resilience And Redemption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ricky Kidd joins podcast host Alex Perry to talk about his journey from wrongly convicted to advocate for others wrongfully convicted in Season 2 of Alex Perry On Fire.

Alex Perry On Fire kicks of a season of resilience stories.

Ricky Kidd, wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, on his release day in 2019.

Alex Perry On Fire kicks off its second season today, and introduces a new studio.

“I want to be a victor, not a victim,” Ricky Kidd said as he described his experience in prison.“I wanted my experience to be more than just the pain. I needed my experience to be more than just the pain."

Exonerated after 23 years in prison, Kidd shares his journey of survival, launching an inspiring new season, streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube

- Alex Perry, host of Alex Perry on FireDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the riveting kickoff to Season 2 of Alex Perry On Fire , Ricky Kidd , who spent 23 years in a maximum-security prison for a wrongful murder conviction, shares his powerful story of perseverance and resilience.Exonerated with the help of the Innocence Network, Kidd credits his survival to daily mantras, poetry and his determination to rewrite his fate.Launching today, the first of 10 episodes of Alex Perry On Fire dives into Kidd's journey from wrongful imprisonment to becoming an advocate for the wrongfully convicted. The podcast takes listeners on a deeper exploration of overcoming all facets of adversity in life-from losing a job, to single parenting, to seeking therapy.Host Alex Perry, the RealTrends No. 1 luxury real estate agent in Dallas and Texas, describes Kidd's story as a“roadmap for how you can live through something that could break you but instead, you survive and thrive.”Ricky Kidd, now a speaker and advocate, shares the mindset that carried him through the darkest days of his incarceration:“I want to be a victor, not a victim. My experience had to be more than just the pain.”Arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life without parole in 1997 for a Kansas City murder he didn't commit, Kidd's wrongful conviction was based on a flawed testimony. In 2019, after more than two decades of legal battles, Kidd walked free and now dedicates his life to helping others.Season 2 of Alex Perry On Fire will feature stories of resilience, offering listeners insights on navigating life's toughest moments, while empowering them to ignite their own path to success and happiness.Throughout this season, donations will be made to each guest's chosen charity. Kidd has selected the New England Innocence Project, which continues to fight for justice and provide post-release support for the wrongfully imprisoned, a mission that is very important to him.Subscribe to Alex Perry On Fire on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Audible to hear these real and raw conversations designed to help listeners thrive through life's challenges.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas' top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that Perry shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren't alone-that everyone has struggles.

Ellen Sedeno

Alex Perry On Fire

+1 214-546-8893

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.