Greening Initiative Of The Middle Corridor To Be Presented At COP29
Date
9/18/2024 10:09:28 AM
Akbar Novruz
Global DTC Pte Ltd is set to propose a groundbreaking initiative
at the upcoming COP29 climate summit, aimed at transforming the
Middle Corridor into a "green" transport route. This announcement
was made by Zhanar Bagasharova, Head of Program Development at DTC,
during a session titled "International Transport Corridors in the
Black and Caspian Seas" at the Black Sea-Caspian Freight Forum 2024
in Baku, according to Azernews .
Bagasharova highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to
strengthen collaboration among countries along the Middle Corridor,
including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.
"We have successfully implemented technical integration by
adding cargo tracking capabilities on our platform in collaboration
with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Java Delivery Service, and Java.
A key achievement was moving Kazakhstan out of the 'grey zone' by
enhancing border process transparency between Kazakhstan and China,
facilitated by the launch of the DTC-TS digital customs solution,"
Bagasharova stated.
She further noted that DTC is expanding its technical
integrations beyond the Middle Corridor, working closely with
Turkey and Europe.
"In partnership with PSA, DTC plans to present an initiative at
COP29 in Baku to demonstrate the Middle Corridor's potential as a
'green road' by assessing its impact on carbon emissions and
promoting carbon footprint reduction initiatives," she added.
Earlier this year, in May 2024, Global DTC signed an agreement
with KTZ Express to create a digital corridor simplifying the
transit of goods from China to the European Union via the
Trans-Caspian route. The company's "Tez Customs" digital platform
is already in use for electronic customs clearance in Central
Asia.
The Middle Corridor, launched in 2014 with the participation of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, connects China to Europe via
the Caspian Sea. In 2023, cargo transport along this route reached
2.75 million tons, a 64% increase from the previous year.
