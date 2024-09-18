New Report Unveiled On Advancing Water Supply And Security In Azerbaijan
Today, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASRA), in
collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the World bank (WB),
unveiled a significant report titled "Transitioning to Efficient
Water Sector Institutions and Programs for Addressing Water
Security Challenges," Azernews reports via World
Bank office.
The reforms are designed to address fragmentation and overlap
among the country's water sector institutions. The report stresses
the urgency of these changes due to Azerbaijan's heavy reliance on
transboundary water resources, with 78 percent of the country's
groundwater sourced from the Kura and Araz rivers flowing from
neighboring countries. Increasing demand and climate change are
exacerbating challenges related to water availability, underscoring
the need for sustainable water management.
The report is structured into two main thematic areas: enhancing
institutional efficiency in water sector services and leveraging
digital tools for water resource management. It offers
recommendations on improving water supply and sanitation services,
sustainable drinking water and wastewater management in rural
areas, and employing digital tools for better water resource
accounting and evaluation.
Key recommendations include reducing water losses in Baku and
surrounding regions, optimizing the operation of wastewater
treatment plants, and establishing priority strategic programs for
professional services in rural areas. The report also suggests
adjusting water tariffs and implementing performance-based
financing mechanisms to strengthen resilience to climate risks,
reduce subsidies, and enhance the viability of water sector
institutions.
Prepared under the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance
Facility (AZTAF), the report is part of a three-year program funded
by the EU and managed by the World Bank, with a budget of €5.25
million. The AZTAF program aims to support Azerbaijan's National
Priorities and Social and Economic Development Strategy for
2022-2026 through expert advice and analytical support.
