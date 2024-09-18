Embrace's Mobile Slos Report Helps Modern Observability Teams Define And Measure Mobile App Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New guide gives DevOps, SRE, and mobile teams best practices for building and monitoring effective SLOs to ensure great mobile user experiences

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace , the leading mobile observability solution and pioneer in OpenTelemetry, is excited to announce the release of a new report, "Defining and measuring mobile SLOs: Best practices for modern DevOps, SRE, and mobile teams ." This comprehensive guide helps engineering teams navigate the complexities of defining and monitoring Service Level Objectives (SLOs) for mobile applications.

Embrace has a new guide for creating more actionable, mobile-specific SLOs based on end-user experiences.

Continue Reading

Mobile development presents unique challenges when it comes to balancing innovation with reliability. As users' expectations for seamless app experiences continue to rise, understanding how to measure and prioritize performance is crucial. While app quality has historically been the domain of mobile engineers, leaders across DevOps, SRE, and observability teams are increasingly becoming key stakeholders in their companies' mobile properties. This means understanding where user-impacting issues originate and how they affect broader business KPIs.

The guide addresses this growing need by offering practical insights and actionable steps to create mobile-specific SLOs that ensure consistent, high-quality user experiences in an era when real customer impact – not just server impact – is mission-critical.

"A bad P90 when you're monitoring backend services may have little to no measurable impact on users – but in mobile, a bad P90 could mean up to 10% of your users are having a bad experience," said Christine Hermawan, Solutions Engineer at Embrace. "Measuring the user's perception of the mobile experience removes a huge disconnect that many companies are seeing with their current SLOs approach."

Takeaways from the report include:



Why mobile SLOs matter : In addition to serving end users, teams should collaborate on reliability targets and supporting processes to make data-driven decisions when prioritizing engineering resources.

How to monitor user experiences : Mobile SLOs should be built around the end-user experience, not just technical metrics like memory usage or API performance. The report emphasizes crafting SLOs based on critical user flows, such as logging in, searching for products, adding items to cart, checking out, and more.

Understanding differences from backend observability : Mobile apps face unique challenges that must be accounted for when creating SLOs, such as delayed data collection, unpredictable environments, and high cardinality. Fostering collaboration between teams : DevOps and mobile teams can more effectively troubleshoot issues across complex systems by connecting mobile telemetry with backend performance data. Open standards like OpenTelemetry can foster this collaboration.

When everything looks great on the backend, but users are still complaining, teams need to modernize their tooling and bridge knowledge gaps. With this new report, Embrace provides innovative engineering teams with the information and tools they need to take control of mobile app reliability and deliver the best experiences possible.

To download the free report, visit: Defining and measuring mobile SLOs: Best practices for modern DevOps, SRE, and mobile teams .

For practical examples and discussion of the report, access the webinar: What your SLOs aren't telling you about mobile .

About Embrace

Embrace

provides the only user-focused mobile app observability solution based on OpenTelemetry. By delivering crucial mobile telemetry across DevOps and mobile engineering teams, Embrace illuminates real customer impact, not just server-side impact, to drive success in achieving SLOs. Embrace's Distribution for OpenTelemetry gives teams the transparency, portability, and extensibility they want in modern observability instrumentation, while Embrace's data backend and analysis platform is enterprise-supported for powerful mobile performance insights. By tying frontend mobile telemetry to backend performance data, Embrace helps companies modernize their observability practice and deliver the best user experiences possible.

Embrace is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and counts Adidas Runtastic, Cameo, GOAT, Hatch, Ibotta, Marriott, The New York Times, Warby Parker, Wildlife Studios, Yahoo!, and many more as customers. Embrace is supported by NEA, AV8 (Allianz), Greycroft, YCombinator, and Eniac along with investments from the founders of PagerDuty, MoPub, Testflight, Sendbird, and Scopely. Embrace was selected by YCombinator to participate in the highly selective YC Growth program for their highest potential growth-stage companies. Embrace is based in Culver City, Palo Alto, Buenos Aires, and London.

Colin Contreary

Head of Content

Embrace

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit .

SOURCE Embrace

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED