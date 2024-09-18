France Condemns N. Korea's Launch Of Ballistic Missiles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- France strongly condemned on Wednesday North Korea's September 12th launch of a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles, which constitutes another violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

This came in a statement issued by the French of Foreign Affairs, in which France assures the Republic of Korea and Japan of its full solidarity.

"France urges North Korea to immediately cease its destabilizing actions, comply with its international obligations without delay, and return to the negotiating table so that it can engage in a process leading to the complete, verifiable, irreversible dismantlement of its nuclear and ballistic programs," said the statement.

"France and its partners are fully committed to ensuring the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and encourage dialogue among all the parties," it added.

Earlier today, North Korea announced firing multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its east coast, making it the second time in a week. (end)

