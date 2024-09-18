Smokey Mo's BBQ Expands Franchise Footprint Opens New San Antonio Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Franchisors, the Saldivar Brothers, Expand the Beloved Texas Barbecue Chain in the San Antonio Area



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Smokey Mo's BBQ, the beloved Texas barbecue chain known for its smoked in-house classic Texas barbecue and fast and friendly service, is excited to announce the opening of a new franchise location near the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) campus. The franchisee location will officially celebrate with a grand opening event for the local community on Saturday, Sept. 21.

With this opening, Smokey Mo's BBQ franchisors, the Saldivar Brothers, will grow their store count to two from their successful current location on Stone Oak Parkway in San Antonio, bringing the total Smokey Mo's BBQ locations in the San Antonio area to six. Switchback Capital, Smokey Mo's BBQ's owner, has significant expansion plans to bring the fan-favorite barbecue to even more local communities through franchising and corporate locations.

The new UTSA location will offer Smokey Mo's BBQ's signature menu of fan favorites. Highlights include delicious in-house smoked meats, homestyle sides, freshly made breakfast tacos, Smokey Mo's BBQ's famous oversized Chopped Baker loaded with smoked meats, and all the fixins'.

"We are so excited to open our second Smokey Mo's location, and to bring the best neighborhood barbecue in Texas to our new location near UTSA," said Bobby Saldivar, Smokey Mo's BBQ franchisee. "We know our new neighbors will love our in-house smoked meats and friendly service, and we look forward to supporting our new community!"

As an integral part of the San Antonio community, Smokey Mo's BBQ will donate all proceeds from a gift basket fundraiser to Branden Esquivel, a local student at Clark High School, and his Fiesta Especial Royal Court campaign. Fiesta Especial® is an educational outreach program of disABILITYsa, a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to educate, advance, and engage the disability community in the greater San Antonio area. The donations from Smokey Mo's BBQ will help the program demonstrate how people with disabilities hold positions of leadership and contribute to the San Antonio community.

"We're thrilled to work with our longtime franchise partners to bring our signature slow-smoked barbecue to the UTSA community," said Craig Haley, president of Smokey Mo's BBQ. "We look forward to more expansion from our franchise partners in coming years."

For more than 20 years, Smokey Mo's BBQ has served smoked in-house classic TX barbecue to guests across Texas. With 19 locations and counting, Smokey Mo's BBQ is continuing to expand with plans for corporate-owned growth in Temple, Texas, and Harker Heights, Texas, both opening later this year.

To learn more about Smokey Mo's BBQ franchising, please visit .



About Smokey Mo's BBQ

Based in Austin, Texas, Smokey Mo's BBQ started serving the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas in 2000. Now, with 19 total locations in the Austin, San Antonio, and Houston areas, Smokey Mo's BBQ pitmasters smoke classic Texas barbecue in-house every day and serve it fast and friendly. As the first-place winner of Boerne Star's Best of Barbecue in both 2023 and 2024, Smokey Mo's BBQ is committed to providing a modern ordering platform, speedy delivery options, and robust catering offerings for groups of all sizes. The company emphasizes the importance of community involvement by supporting local high schools, charitable organizations, and houses of worship.

Smokey Mo's BBQ is expanding with carefully vetted franchise partners who are committed to the communities in which they serve. For more information about becoming a franchisee, visit smokeymosbbq.

SOURCE Smokey Mo's TX BBQ

