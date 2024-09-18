Akash Partners With Hackindia To Empower Indian Students With Web3 Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HackIndia , India's largest hackathon, has partnered with Akash , a leading decentralized cloud provider, to bring cutting-edge Web3 education to Indian students. This collaboration provides vital resources, mentorship, and real-world applications of blockchain and decentralized technology, aimed at empowering the next generation of developers in India.

As the global leader in decentralized cloud infrastructure, Akash offers students a unique opportunity to explore and utilize Web3 technologies. By offering decentralized cloud services, Akash will provide Indian students with practical exposure to Web3 infrastructure, helping them to build decentralized applications.



India's Importance

India is a key player in global software development with a vast talent pool of developers, yet many students face barriers to entering Web3. Challenges include costly infrastructure, limited practical training, and credit card requirements for cloud services, even on free plans, restricting access to essential resources.

Akash HackIndia Partnership

Through its partnership with HackIndia, Akash is committed to addressing these obstacles by providing students with decentralized virtual machines, allowing them to develop their projects without financial constraints. Additionally, students will receive mentorship from industry leaders, hands-on experience in blockchain development, and exposure to real-world applications of decentralized technology.

HackIndia's ten events will reach 9,000 students across 53 universities, providing participants with the chance to compete for $150,000 in prize money. More importantly, the hackathon will give students the skills they need to succeed in the growing Web3 ecosystem.

"HackIndia is one of CSharpCorner's key initiatives to empower students and universities to learn cutting-edge technologies. We're bringing hands-on training and real-world experience to students by partnering with leading companies like Akash to provide what academia often lacks in technology and infrastructure. Through these hackathons, we're not only training students but also equipping teachers to better prepare the next generation," said Ivan Kan , CMO CSharp, Inc.

About Akash : Akash is the world's premier decentralized compute marketplace, which enables users to buy and sell cloud computing resources securely and efficiently. As the first open-source Supercloud, Akash gives developers the ability to permissionlessly deploy and scale applications on a global network of compute providers. With the Akash Supercloud, developers can access affordable, secure, and censorship-resistant cloud resources -

including the highest-demand NVIDIA GPUs, including H100s, A100s, and more.

About CSharpCorner : CSharpCorner, the world's largest online community for software developers, offers extensive resources to its three million members to help them learn, earn and grow.

SOURCE CSharp Inc

