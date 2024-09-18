(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Memory (2024 Edition): Analysis By EV Type, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric Vehicle Memory market showcased growth at a CAGR of 15.99% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 730.21 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion in 2030.

The global shift towards sustainable transportation has accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles. Governments around the world are implementing stringent emissions regulations and offering incentives to promote the use of EVs. Countries like China, the United States, and those in the European Union have set ambitious targets to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and transition to electric mobility.

These regulatory measures are compelling automakers to increase their production of electric vehicles, consequently boosting the demand for memory components that are integral to EV operations. For instance, China's New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy has been a significant driver in the adoption of EVs, leading to substantial investments in EV technology and infrastructure due to which there is high demand for the advance electronic system which requires more advance memory solution due to which there high in Electric Vehicle Memory Solutions.

The proliferation of connected and smart vehicles is another critical factor contributing to the high demand for EV memory. Modern electric vehicles are often equipped with multiple connectivity features, including 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, enabling seamless integration with smartphones and other devices. These connected cars require substantial memory to support continuous data exchange and software updates, ensuring that the vehicle systems remain up-to-date and secure. Furthermore, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city initiatives are creating an ecosystem where electric vehicles play a central role in data-driven urban mobility solutions, necessitating reliable and high-performance memory technologies.

Additionally, the ongoing improvements in battery technology are making electric vehicles more accessible and practical for a broader audience. As battery efficiency and energy density improve, the range and performance of electric vehicles are becoming comparable to, if not better than, their internal combustion counterparts. This progress in battery technology is encouraging more consumers to make the switch to electric vehicles, thereby increasing the overall demand for EVs and the associated memory components needed to support their advanced features.

Furthermore, the strategic partnerships and collaborations between automakers, technology companies, and semiconductor manufacturers are playing a pivotal role in driving the EV memory market. These partnerships are essential for the development of integrated solutions that address the unique challenges of electric vehicle memory requirements. For example, collaborations between car manufacturers and tech giants like NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Intel are resulting in the creation of advanced computing platforms specifically designed for electric and autonomous vehicles. These platforms leverage cutting-edge memory technologies to deliver the performance and reliability needed for next-generation vehicle applications.

The surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is significantly driving the high demand for the electric vehicle memory market, owing to the multifaceted technological and functional requirements inherent to modern EVs. As the global focus shifts towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions, electric vehicles have emerged as a pivotal component in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.

This transition is bolstered by supportive government policies, subsidies, and incentives aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs. As more consumers and businesses invest in electric vehicles, the need for advanced memory solutions becomes increasingly critical, given their integral role in enhancing the performance, safety, and user experience of these vehicles.

Additionally, battery management systems (BMS) within EVs also drive the demand for memory solutions. The BMS is responsible for monitoring and managing the battery's health, charging, and discharging processes. This critical function requires sophisticated memory to store and analyze data on battery performance, temperature, and charge cycles.

Efficient data management by the BMS not only optimizes battery usage but also prolongs the battery's lifespan, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of the electric vehicle. The importance of memory in this context cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts the vehicle's operational efficiency and long-term viability.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Memory Market by Value ( USD Million).

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Memory Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Electric Vehicle Memory Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Memory Market By EV Type (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs))

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Memory Market By Product Type (DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and Other Product Types).

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Memory Market By Application (Infotainment, Telematics and Connectivity, Engine Control and Battery Management Systems (BMS), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Other Applications)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Products, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations



Focus on Embedded Storage Solution in Electric Vehicles Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning EV Memory

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Electric Vehicle Memory Market

Company Profiles



Micron Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

Macronix International Co. Ltd.

Nanya Technology Corporation Kioxia Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900