SOUTH AFRICA's BALWIN PADEL EXPANDS OFFERING WITH FIRST INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT IN NETHERLANDS

Tournament players with 2 x World Champion, Willy Lahoz

South Africa's largest homebuilder, Balwin Properties, is launching Balwin Padel in the Netherlands, to connect communities globally through sport.

Balwin Properties (JSE:BWN:SJ)

- Steve Brookes, CEO

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balwin Padel , a division of Balwin Properties (“Balwin” or“the Group”), South Africa's largest sectional title home developer, is making its debut on the global stage by hosting its first international tournament in the Netherlands at the end of September.

Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin commented:“The Balwin Padel brand is becoming a household name in South Africa attracting novice players and professionals alike.

“This is the first time that we've expanded the Balwin Padel brand of South Africa, and we are excited about the opportunities this tournament presents to the Balwin Padel and Balwin Properties brands globally.”

Padel – a mixture of tennis, squash, and badminton - is the fastest growing sport globally, with over 25 million players in more than 90 countries, according to Padelathletes.

Balwin Padel, launched in 2023, aims to promote a healthier lifestyle among its clients, staff, and all South Africans.

Introduced to South Africa in late 2020, padel boasts more than 150 000 players nationwide through the Playtomic platform. South Africa currently has 600 courts, with the potential to grow to about 2 500 courts, said Sebastian Brokmann, Chief of Padel at Balwin.

Brokmann said the first international tournament will take place from 29 September to 6 October at the Clubhouse at Parallelweg in Beverwijk Netherlands. The main final will be played on 5 October.

The tournament will see approximately 300 local and international players compete for various prizes.

“The eight-day tournament is a spectacular celebration of sport, passion, and international camaraderie. The event will further strengthen the Balwin Padel brand internationally and position it for growth in global markets, in addition to introducing the unique features and amenities of Balwin Properties to an international audience,” said Brokmann.

Early this year, Balwin Padel partnered with renowned Padel player and a winner of two world championship titles, Willy Lahoz to help grow the sport. Lahoz hosts several coaching clinics for corporates, individuals, and groups countrywide.

Together with Balwin Padel Ambassadors, Lahoz will compete during the international tournament next month.

Listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since 2015, Balwin Properties is South Africa's largest developer of sectional title lifestyle estates and surrounding infrastructure, aimed at the mid- to upper market segment of homebuyers.

It is the world's largest developer of EDGE Advanced apartments, certified by the International Finance Corporation. These zero carbon-ready apartments save at least 40% in energy, 20% water and 20% in embodied energy usage compared to conventional building methods.

Balwin develops across South Africa's main metropolitan areas, including the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which are located close to amenities and transport nodes.

De Aanzicht , in Milnerton Cape Town, for example is conveniently located 19 minutes out of Cape Town's CBD and perfectly showcases the best of the Cape's natural beauty, including spectacular view of Table Mountain and the tranquility of natural Cape indigenous gardens.

Luxury three-bedroom apartments are on offer for just over €100,000 with two-bedroom apartments selling at approximately €84,000 and one-bedroom apartments for €54,000 (prices subject to exchange rate fluctuations).

Apartments are Wi-Fi-ready and come with eco-friendly appliances such as a fridge, dishwasher and washing machine included in the price of some apartments. State-of-the-art Lifestyle Centres offer world-class facilities tailored for relaxation, including a restaurant, function, and meeting room, Training Science Gym with trainer, a swimming pool, dog park, laundromat and mini-soccer field.

Traditionally, apartments in sought-after Cape Town suburbs offer sound investment opportunities, and capital growth, with rental income for sectional title apartments currently over 10% and expected to increase, according to a recent TPN Vacancy Survey.

“Various flight options are available directly between the Netherlands and Cape Town. It's a relatively short flight, with Holland in the same time zone as South Africa, making it a popular destination for remote working and sabbaticals,” commented Ryan Kalk, Head of Balwin Sport and Co-Managing Director of the Balwin Foundation.

A Time Out survey of over 20,000 global writers and editors voted Cape Town, in the Western Cape, as the Number Two Best City in the world thanks to its sea and cityscape as well as spectacular mountain views.

The city has a wide range of offerings including museums, world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment areas.

