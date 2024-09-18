Himachal CM Denounces Unconstitutional Language Against Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Sep 18 (IANS) Slamming the derogatory remarks by the BJP and the Shiv Sena leaders against leader Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said such utterances do not contribute to strengthening the setup.

He sought the intervention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command to pull the reigns of the leaders for irresponsible remarks.

"In my personal capacity and on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, I strongly denounce the unconstitutional language used against Rahul Gandhi," the Chief Minister told the here.

"Undoubtedly, he is the senior and one of the most respected Congress leader. Under Rahul Gandhi's visionary leadership, the ideology of the Congress has strengthened the social fabric, and he represents the voice of millions of people who are disillusioned with the authoritarian policies of the Union government led by the BJP," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Minister of State Ravneet Bittu had all praise for Rahul Gandhi when he was the Member of Parliament representing the Congress. "But now he has compromised all his moral values in pursuit of power," Sukhu said.

He said Ravneet Bittu was concentrating on his image and position in the BJP and to secure his berth in the Rajya Sabha, ignoring public welfare.

"Every political entity in a democracy has the right to agree or disagree, but it is essential that dignity and respect is maintained in political discourse," he added.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi undertook 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to spread the message of peace and harmony among the people and "has been continuously raising his voice against the oppressive and anti-people policies of the BJP government".

"Being afraid of Rahul Gandhi's fame, the BJP leaders seem to be perplexed and unable to digest his rising popularity, resorting to un-parliamentary language against him merely to attract the media's attention," he added.

Sukhu also urged the BJP leaders to "stop such mudslinging in pursuit of power", and refrain from using undemocratic remarks against Rahul Gandhi who has always stood for national unity and has emerged as a leader for the poor and the underprivileged.