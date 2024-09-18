Liventus Acquires Sparkflow Data Analytics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Liventus, (Liventus), a leading custom software development firm, has announced the of Sparkflow Data Analytics (Sparkflow), a company specializing in data analytics and business intelligence solutions. This strategic move strengthens Liventus's position in the growing data analytics market.

Led by Steve Walker, Sparkflow has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality data analytics, particularly in Power BI development. The acquisition enables Liventus to expand its services, combining Sparkflow's data expertise with its custom software development capabilities.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision for growth," said Dan Levin, President of Liventus. "By integrating Sparkflow's expertise, we're better positioned to meet our clients' evolving needs. This follows our successful purchase of Steve Walker's previous business, J.S. Walker & Company, Inc., three years ago. We're excited to continue working with Steve and his talented team, including John Perry, who will now lead product development and our data analytics line."

Key benefits of the acquisition include:



Enhanced Service Offerings: Combining software development and data analytics expertise to offer comprehensive solutions.

Expanded Market Reach: Offering a broader range of services to new and existing clients.

Business Intelligence Growth: Leveraging Sparkflow's Power BI expertise for advanced reporting and visualization.

Cross-Selling Opportunities: Introducing data analytics services to Liventus's current client base, boosting revenue.

Innovation: Modernizing and enhancing Sparkflow's product portfolio.

Talent Acquisition: Adding Sparkflow's skilled team to Liventus, fostering collaboration and innovation. Competitive Advantage: Offering full-spectrum services from software development to data-driven insights.

With this acquisition, Liventus continues its growth trajectory, solidifying its leadership in Chicago's software development sector and enhancing its global offerings.

About Liventus

Founded in 2002, Liventus provides business technology solutions to the fintech, equipment finance, insurance, healthcare, and eCommerce sectors. With offices in the U.S. and India, Liventus delivers innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance profitability.

