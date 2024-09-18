Delta Apparel Retains SB360 Capital Partners As Liquidation Consultant For Court-Approved Sale Of Inventory And FF&E

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Apparel, Inc., a leading provider of lifestyle apparel, announced that it has retained SB360 Capital Partners as the exclusive liquidation consultant to manage the sale of all remaining inventory (after separate sales of assets relating to the Salt Life and

Soffe brands) through a bankruptcy court-approved sale process. The sale will also include the FF&E located in Delta Apparel's facilities.

Continue Reading

Delta Apparel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on June 30, 2024. This sale is intended to maximize the value of Delta Apparel's remaining assets.

From blank t-shirts to casual and athletic wear, Delta Apparel's products have been a go-to item for over 120 years.

Post this

Delta Apparel, Inc. is an international apparel company that designs, manufactures, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products. The company sells casual and athletic products through a wide variety of retailers and on its business-to-business e-commerce site.

SB360 Capital Partners, one of the country's leading asset disposition firms, brings a wealth of experience assisting companies through large-scale inventory liquidations. Their proven track record in delivering high recovery rates and efficient processes will be instrumental in Delta Apparel's efforts to navigate this critical phase.

"Stores all across the country have products in their assortments that came from Delta Apparel," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360 Capital Partners. "From blank t-shirts to a wide range of casual and athletic wear, Delta Apparel's products have been a go-to item for over 120 years. This sale is a rare opportunity for retailers and wholesalers to build an in-stock position of items with a strong value proposition for the holiday season."

The liquidation sale will include the company's remaining inventory across all categories, including lifestyle apparel, activewear, and accessories. To inquire about product availability, email [email protected]

or visit .

About Delta Apparel –

Delta Apparel, Inc. is a global manufacturer and distributor of lifestyle and activewear apparel, with a diverse portfolio of brands and a strong presence in the decorated apparel market. Delta Apparel serves the growing demand for casual and activewear apparel through its extensive distribution channels.

About SB360 Capital Partners

– SB360 Capital Partners ( sb360 ), a Schottenstein Affiliate, is one of North America's leading asset realization and merchant banking firms. The firm invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. SB360 encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. The firm's lending arm, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. SB360's principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential and industrial real estate properties.

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED