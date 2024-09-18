Spectral Capital Appoints Dr. Wolf Kohn To Quantum Bridge Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Esteemed Expert in Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Optimization Joins Spectral Capital's Advisory Board

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:

FCCN ), a pioneer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) computing and decentralized cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Wolf Kohn, Ph.D., to its Quantum Bridge Advisory Board. Dr. Kohn's expertise will guide the future technical direction and evolution of Spectral Capital as the company continues to prioritize innovation-led growth and recruits additional top management and advisory board members.

In a press release last week , Spectral Capital noted that its Quantum Bridge Advisory Board will be instrumental in developing the company's QaaS platform, which combines quantum technology with sustainable data centers powered by energy-efficient solutions. Utilizing emerging Green Wave Technology and the Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB), Spectral Capital is creating an infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and aligned with environmental goals to reduce carbon footprints while providing a decentralized approach to quantum computing.

Dr. Kohn, a world-renowned scientist, holds over 25 patents and has authored four books and more than 300 papers in optimal hybrid control, quantum control, estimation and learning systems, and architectures. Most recently, his work on Optimal Meta-control Theory was published in the Encyclopedia of Optimization.

His experience and insights will be invaluable as Spectral Capital commercializes its QaaS business model and strategically positions itself to execute on its vision to be a leader in quantum-enabled decentralized cloud infrastructure.

Currently the Chief Scientist of CrowdPoint Technologies, Inc., Dr. Kohn focuses his work and research on extending hybrid systems to quantum control and rule-based multi-criteria optimization and inferencing. Previously, he served as Chief Scientist at Veritone, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. Dr. Kohn has also held positions as Head of Research for High-Speed Trading at SEQA Capital Advisors (later Citigroup), LP; Co-founder, Chief Scientist, and Director at Clearsight Systems; Co-founder of Kohn-Nerode, Inc.; and Chief Researcher at Lockheed Corporation at NASA Johnson Space Center. He received his M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before entering the private sector, Dr. Kohn served as a Professor of Electrical Engineering at Rice University and as a Professor in Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Washington. He currently serves on the faculty of Drexel University.

Advancing the Future of Quantum Computing

Spectral Capital is uniquely positioned to contribute to the quantum computing revolution. Quantum technology is set to transform industries by driving innovation and efficiency. By building a coalition with global experts and focusing on sustainability and decentralized systems, Spectral Capital aims to establish early leadership in this emerging field.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Wolf Kohn to our Quantum Bridge Advisory Board," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital. "Dr. Kohn's unparalleled expertise in quantum computing and artificial intelligence aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and lead in decentralized cloud infrastructure. His insights will be pivotal as we develop quantum solutions that address complex challenges across industries. We are confident that his contribution will significantly accelerate our progress and create substantial value for our investors and partners."

Join the Quantum Revolution

Spectral Capital welcomes nominations for the Quantum Bridge Advisory Board. Interested parties are encouraged to submit nominations to

[email protected] .

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital Corporation is a pioneer in Quantum as a Service (QaaS) creating a bridge from classical technologies to quantum computing, focused on creating

profitable, sustainable, secure, and scalable solutions

for global industries. The company is committed to revolutionizing the future of quantum computing through its Quantum Bridge Initiative. For more information, please visit

Spectral Capital .

For more information about investment, please visit

Invest Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside

the

United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation

