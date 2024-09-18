Bath Depot Unveils Exciting New Store In Calgary, Alberta!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready, Calgary! Bath Depot, the trailblazing leader in bathroom and kitchen essentials, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its very first store in Calgary. Located at 8228 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2B8, this new 8,112 square-foot store is set to transform the way Calgarians think about home renovations and DIY projects.









Since its founding in 2008 by four plumbing-savvy brothers, Bath Depot has been on a mission to bring high-quality, affordable bathroom and kitchen products to Canadians. With the opening of this new location, we're very proud to be now operating 45 stores across Canada.

Join us starting September 18th to explore a treasure trove of renovation essentials and stylish upgrades that cater to every taste and budget. Whether you're dreaming of a luxurious bathroom makeover or a sleek kitchen refresh, Bath Depot is your one-stop shop for everything you need to turn those dreams into reality.

This new store in Calgary is more than just a location – it's a gateway to exceptional value and expertise in home improvement.

