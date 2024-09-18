(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fresh Food (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Fish, Meat & Egg, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Chilled Products, and Other Products), By Age, By Delivery Model, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fresh Food market showcased growth at a CAGR of 13.89% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 140.38 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 375.15 Billion in 2030

The Fresh Food E-Commerce Market is evolving rapidly, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards convenience, quality, and health-conscious choices. This market operates at the intersection of digital technology, logistics innovation, and agricultural supply chains, transforming the way consumers access and purchase fresh food products.

At its core, the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market leverages online platforms and mobile apps to offer a wide range of fresh food products, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy products, and chilled items. These platforms provide consumers with the convenience of browsing, selecting, and purchasing fresh groceries from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go. This convenience is particularly appealing to busy urban dwellers, elderly populations, and families seeking time-saving solutions without compromising on the quality of their food.

The market's growth is fuelled by several key factors. Firstly, advancements in logistics and cold chain technologies ensure that perishable goods maintain their freshness during transportation and delivery. This reliability in logistics enables e-commerce platforms to expand their delivery reach, catering to both densely populated urban centers and more remote areas.

Secondly, the proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity has broadened consumer access to online shopping platforms. Mobile apps and responsive websites provide intuitive interfaces for browsing products, making purchases, and tracking deliveries in real-time. These technological advancements enhance the overall shopping experience, boosting consumer confidence and loyalty.

Moreover, the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market capitalizes on consumer trends towards health and sustainability. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic, locally sourced, and environmentally friendly food options. E-commerce platforms respond by partnering with sustainable farms and suppliers, offering transparency in sourcing practices and certifications that validate product authenticity and quality.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the market's growth as lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted more consumers to embrace online grocery shopping. This shift in consumer behavior towards digital platforms for essential purchases has solidified the market's position and expanded its customer base significantly.

Looking ahead, the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market is poised for continued expansion. Future growth will likely be driven by ongoing technological innovations, including AI-driven personalization, automation in fulfillment centers, and improvements in last-mile delivery capabilities. Additionally, regulatory frameworks that support food safety standards and digital commerce infrastructure will play crucial roles in shaping the market's trajectory.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market by Value ( USD Billion).

The report analyses the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, and India).

The report presents the analysis of Fresh Food E-Commerce Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market By Product Type (Fish, Meat & Egg, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Chilled Products, and Other Products).

The report analyses the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market By Age (Less Than 20 Years, 20 to 30 Years, and Above 30 Years).

The report analyses the Fresh Food E-Commerce Market By Delivery Model (Home Delivery, Click-and-Collect, and Subscription Services).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Age & By Delivery Model.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

