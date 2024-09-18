Project Expands Global Capabilities With Acquisition Of Paris-Based Integrated Creative Agency MNSTR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Creative Agency Group's Newest Addition Fuels Its Ambition to Deliver on Partner Brands' Desire for Global Creativity and Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project , an employee-owned alliance of creative agencies, has acquired its first international full service creative agency, MNSTR , marking a significant milestone in extending cross-Atlantic work for some of the world's most significant culture-driving brands. With over 60 creative minds based in Paris, MNSTR has crafted and executed innovative campaigns for prestigious clients such as Adidas, Netflix, Heineken, Deezer, Dior, Guerlain, Accor, Lacoste, and the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Since its inception in 2010, Project has focused on developing a powerful and comprehensive alliance that until now was primarily focused on the U.S. marketplace. This journey and track record of success in selectively building and acquiring best-in-class agencies provides the blueprint to replicate in Europe and specifically deepen its presence in France, one of the largest and most vibrant advertising markets in the continent. The addition of MNSTR brings Project's global talent to 2,300 employees across 16 agencies.

Project has a 25-year history in EMEA supporting the world's biggest brands in a variety of capacities across multiple agencies including GPJ, the world's largest experiential agency servicing IBM, Cisco, Google and BMW. OS Studios, a gaming and entertainment“Fan Z” culture agency operates across the region with recent activations in London, Oslo and Paris. Additional Project agencies Praytell and NOMOBO have regional leadership offices in London and Amsterdam respectively. MNSTR will play a leadership role in shaping a deliberate Project European growth strategy, ensuring it unfolds with careful precision and sustainable development.

“Modern branding and integrated creative agencies continue to outperform traditional agencies that remain slow and tied to legacy advertising mediums,” said Matt Statman, President of Project Integrated Agency Group and founder, Chief Creative Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of Project agency Motive.“We've seen that clients are increasingly willing, if not demanding, of fresh approaches to marketing that tap into global culture and new channels reflecting where and how consumers engage. We can't wait for MNSTR to provide more creative ammunition to weave meaningful bonds between our brands, culture and consumers.”

Founded in 2010 by Lionel Curt, Perrine Lizé, and Louis Bonichon, MNSTR has established itself as a leading force in integrated brand communications, retail activation, digital innovation, social media, influencer marketing, and branding in the gaming, fashion, luxury, and lifestyle sectors.

“The human approach and the extraordinary entrepreneurial history of Project immediately won us over,” said Lionel Curt, Founder and President of MNSTR.“The opportunities ahead are exciting! I look forward to supporting our international clients, here in Europe who need an integrated strategy to compete. We are honored to be a part of this cohesive and passionate collective.”

MNSTR embodies a trifecta for Project's strategic ambitions, boasting a deep presence in France with offices in Paris and Annecy, delivering best-in-class creative work for French and global markets, and harboring an ambition to expand into key markets such as London, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

Named in Ad Age's 2024 list of the world's top agency holding companies, Project is an employee-owned alliance of 16 diverse agencies with 2,300 employees across 42 markets. The company has a unified culture centered around ambitious ideas that challenge conventions and deliver work with meaning. Its multi-agency platform harnesses collaboration to achieve exceptional results for clients.

MNSTR, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Paris, is an integrated creative agency specializing in brand communications, digital innovation, and experiential marketing. With a team of over 50 professionals, MNSTR has worked with top-tier brands like Adidas, Netflix, and Dior, creating campaigns that resonate through culture and innovation.

