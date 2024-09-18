Blood Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The blood market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.83 billion in 2023 to $8.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the surge in demand for blood and plasma, an increase in the number of surgeries, a growing global population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising number of blood banks.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Blood Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The blood market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to favorable government regulations, a rise in the geriatric population, rising awareness about blood donation, increase in blood transfusion, increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS).

Growth Driver Of The Blood Market

The increase in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the blood market. The rise in the number of surgeries is driven by improvements in medical technology, an aging demographic, and more chronic disease cases. Blood is essential in surgery to supply oxygen and nutrients, aiding clotting to control bleeding and enhance the immune response to combat infections.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Blood Market Growth ?

Key players in the blood market include Cardinal Health Inc., Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grifols SA, Terumo Corp., Nipro Corp., QuidelOrtho Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., LivaNova PLC, Haemonetics Corp., Macopharma, DIAGAST SAS, BAG Health Care GmbH, Kawasumi Laboratories America Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Blood Market Size?

Major companies operating in the blood market are developing advanced blood transfusion instruments, such as plasma collection systems, to improve efficiency, enhance donor safety, and increase the overall quality of blood products. A plasma collection system is a device that extracts plasma from a donor's blood by separating it from other components and returning the rest to the donor through plasmapheresis.

How Is The Global Blood Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Whole Blood Collection And Processing, Source Plasma Collection, Blood Typing Products, Blood Screening Products

2) By Mode of Delivery: Infusion Solutions, Gels, Sprays, Biomedical Sealants

3) By End User: Blood And Blood Component Bank, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Blood Market

North America was the largest region in the blood market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blood market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blood Market Definition

Blood is a vital bodily fluid responsible for the proper functioning of organs. It is a complex mixture of various components, including red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma, which help in maintaining health and enabling medical treatments.

Blood Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global blood market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Blood Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood market size, blood market drivers and trends, blood market major players, blood competitors' revenues, blood market positioning, and blood market growth across geographies. The blood market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

