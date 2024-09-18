VGXI To Attend Alliance For Regenerative Medicine Annual Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONROE, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VGXI, Inc., a leading provider of plasmid DNA and development services, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Alliance for Regenerative Annual Meeting on the Mesa. This prestigious event, renowned for its executive-level discourse and networking opportunities, will be an ideal for VGXI to showcase its plasmid manufacturing roadmap and celebrate over two decades of innovation in plasmid DNA technology.

With a legacy spanning over 20 years, VGXI has been at the forefront of plasmid manufacturing, contributing to the advancement of gene therapy, DNA vaccines, and cell-based therapies. VGXI's commitment to quality and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the regenerative medicine community. At the Meeting on the Mesa, VGXI aims to highlight its strategic vision for the future, emphasizing its ongoing investments in capacity expansion and process optimization to meet the growing demands of the industry.

"VGXI is thrilled to participate in the Meeting on the Mesa," said Young Park, CEO. "Our presence at this event underscores our commitment to excellence and leadership in plasmid DNA manufacturing. We look forward to engaging with industry innovators and contributing to the advancement of regenerative medicine."

The Alliance of Regenerative Medicine's Meeting on the Mesa is an exclusive gathering that brings together top-tier companies, investors, and delegates from around the world to engage in high-level discussions and collaborations. VGXI recognizes the importance of such interactions and is eager to contribute to the conversations that will shape the future of regenerative medicine. The company's representatives are looking forward to engaging with peers, sharing insights, and exploring new opportunities for growth and partnership.

VGXI is a leader in plasmid DNA contract manufacturing, with 20+ years of experience providing high-quality products to biomedical researchers worldwide. We support clients that develop DNA vaccines, immunotherapies, cell therapies, and gene therapies. VGXI's manufacturing process and quality controls are coupled to a continuous, low-shear AIRMIX® patented lysis technology, and proprietary purification processes that provide highly supercoiled plasmid production and exceptional purity. VGXI's portfolio includes high-quality plasmid for preclinical research, Highly Documented (HD) plasmid as a critical raw material for GMP viral vector production or pharm/tox studies, cGMP plasmid DNA for clinical utilization through commercial supply, and custom services. To learn more, visit .

GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II). For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Justin Smith, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

