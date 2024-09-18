Kuehn Law Encourages FRZA, AG, ITI, And FLIC Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Forza X1, (NASDAQ: FRZA ) Click to Learn More

Forza X1, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. for 0.61166627 shares of Twin Vee common stock. After the deal is finalized, Forza shareholders will collectively own about 36% of the newly merged company.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG ) Click to Learn More

First Majestic Silver Corp has agreed to merge with Gatos Silver Inc. pursuant to which First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatos. Under the definitive agreement, Gatos shareholders will receive 2.550 First Majestic shares for each Gatos share. After the Transaction, Gatos shareholders will own about 38% of First Majestic shares on a fully diluted basis.

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI ) Click to Learn More

Iteris, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Almaviva S.p.A. for $7.20 in cash per share.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC ) Click to Learn More

The First of Long Island Corporation has agreed to merge with ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for $0.5175 shares of ConnectOne common stock for each share of Long Island common stock.

