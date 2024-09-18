We R Mini Doodles Honored With A 2024 Best Of Florida Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILDWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We R Mini Doodles, a cherished family-operated breeder known for its exceptional mini Goldendoodles, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Best of Florida Award by GuidetoFlorida. This prestigious accolade highlights the dedication and passion that has set We R Mini Doodles apart in the competitive world of pet breeding.



The Best of Florida Award is a distinguished honor, recognizing businesses that have demonstrated outstanding quality and service as voted on by their customers. For We R Mini Doodles, this award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to raising happy, healthy, and well-socialized puppies.



“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” says Kathryn, the owner of We R Mini Doodles.“Our mission has always been to bring joy to families through our mini Goldendoodles, and this recognition confirms that we are achieving that goal.”



For years, We R Mini Doodles has been devoted to nurturing the delightful, loyal, and friendly nature of mini Goldendoodles. The journey began with the family's personal love for these affectionate dogs and evolved into a lifelong pursuit of spreading joy to other families.



The success of We R Mini Doodles is rooted in their meticulous breeding practices. Employing the“Bad Ass Breeder” and“Puppy Culture” methods, the team ensures that every puppy receives the highest level of care from birth.“Our goal is to provide families with a healthy, well-rounded, and socialized puppy,” Kathryn added.“We want every puppy to be a perfect addition to their new home.”



Timmothy and Jasa, dedicated team members at We R Mini Doodles, shared their thoughts on the recognition.“Every puppy we raise is treated like a member of our own family,” Timmothy noted. Jasa echoed this sentiment, saying,“It's incredibly rewarding to see the joy our puppies bring to their new homes.”



We R Mini Doodles looks forward to continuing their mission of spreading happiness through their beloved mini Goldendoodles and is grateful for the community's support that made this award possible.





