Storm Boris Toll Rises To 23 Dead In Europe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Prague: The toll from the extreme weather unleashed by Storm Boris in central and eastern Europe rose to at least 23 people, as Czech said Wednesday they had found a fourth victim.

Since last week the storm has brought widespread flooding and torrential rain, with also in Austria, Poland and Romania.

Czech police spokesman Jakub Vincalek told AFP on Wednesday that eight people were still missing after the deluge.

The fourth Czech victim, a woman from the northeastern village of Kobyla nad Vidnavkou, had been missing since Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately the 70-year-old woman was found dead," regional police spokesman Libor Hejtman told AFP.

The CTK news agency said the woman was found caught in a fence near her house, which had been destroyed by the Vidnavka river.

The heavy rain pounded the Czech Republic on Friday and Saturday and raised river levels mainly in the north and northeast of the EU member country of 10.9 million people.

The flooding -- which tore down houses, disrupted road and railway traffic and caused power outages -- has since receded, revealing extensive damage.