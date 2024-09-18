Gaza Rescuers Say Israeli Strike On School Building Kills 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter killed five people.

"Five martyrs and a number of wounded were recovered after the targeted Ibn Al-Haytam School in the Shujaiya neighbourhood" of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement.

The Israeli military said the air force "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists" in a compound that "previously served as the 'Ibn Al-Haytam' school in the area of Gaza City".

The military did not provide a death toll but said "numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence".

It is the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced Gazans.

On Saturday the civil defence agency said five were killed in a strike on Gaza City's Shuhada al-Zeitun School.

Another strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni School in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said six of its staffers were among the 18 reported fatalities.

The Israeli military accuses Hamas of hiding in school buildings where many thousands of Gazans have sought shelter -- a charge denied by the Palestinian group.

The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the ongoing war, which was triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

At least 41,272 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry in Gaza.

The United Nations has acknowledged these figures as reliable.