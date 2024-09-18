General Hladkov: Ukrainian EW Has Begun To Counteract Enemy Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of now, Ukraine is developing electronic warfare (EW) capabilities to counter enemy UAVs.

This was stated by the First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (Chief of Staff), Brigadier General Vadym Hladkov in his first interview with Ukrinfor .

“We are now developing this area [electronic warfare systems]. We have an organizational and staffing structure and experience of using such means directly at the front. Earlier, electronic warfare was aimed at countering the enemy's intelligence and communication means. Now we also have to counteract the enemy's means of destruction. First of all, we are talking about various types of UAVs,” he said.

At the same time, Hladkov emphasized that the operation of electronic warfare systems is not a“panacea”.

“Electronic warfare systems can be bypassed. Directionality, range, height - all these characteristics must be taken into account. If you don't take them into account, the enemy can act,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the first event of the platform“From Idea to Soldier” in Kyiv, the prospects for the development of electronic warfare systems , ways to improve them and plans for the future were discussed.