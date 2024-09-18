Cabinet Mandates Electronic Labor Contracts By Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cabinet of Ministers has established the stages for transferring contracts to electronic document form by employers.

In this regard, Prime Ali Asadov signed a new decision, Azernews reports.

According to the decision, state bodies, state-owned legal entities whose shares are controlled by the state, public legal entities created on behalf of the state, as well as large, medium, small, and micro-entrepreneurial subjects, must transfer their employment contracts to electronic document form by July 1 of next year. Employers of family farms and family enterprises must complete this transfer by the end of next year.