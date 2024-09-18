Cabinet Mandates Electronic Labor Contracts By Next Year
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Cabinet of Ministers has established the stages for
transferring labor contracts to electronic document form by
employers.
In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision,
According to the decision, state bodies, state-owned legal
entities whose shares are controlled by the state, public legal
entities created on behalf of the state, as well as large, medium,
small, and micro-entrepreneurial subjects, must transfer their
employment contracts to electronic document form by July 1 of next
year. Employers of family farms and family enterprises must
complete this transfer by the end of next year.
