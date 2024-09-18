FM Bayramov Lambastes Isobel Coleman's Biased Statement Against Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity
9/18/2024
Nazrin Abdul
On September 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met
with a delegation led by Joshua Haq, Deputy Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Azernews
reports.
The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported
that bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues between
Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the regional situation
in the post-conflict period and the prospects for the normalisation
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, were discussed at the
meeting.
Azerbaijan-US cooperation was highly appreciated within the
framework of preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.
Despite efforts to create positive dynamics in bilateral
relations and define cooperation prospects, it was noted that the
biased opinions of some US officials negatively impact bilateral
relations. In this regard, on September 16, it was referenced that
statements made by Isobel Coleman, the deputy administrator of the
International Development Agency, against Azerbaijan at the
Armenian embassy in the United States disrespected the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the
anti-terrorist measures that ended the illegal presence of Armenian
armed forces in the sovereign territories of our country. It was
emphasised that such statements aim to distort the facts.
During the meeting, the other side was informed about the
situation in the region in the post-conflict period, including the
normalisation process and peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia. It was mentioned that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the
main elements of the peace process, is committed to establishing
peace and stability in the region. The threats posed by mines in
the region were noted, and possible cooperation in this area was
discussed.
Despite significant progress in the negotiations on the peace
agreement, it was emphasised that the most serious obstacle to
signing the final peace agreement is the continuation of
territorial claims against Azerbaijan in several legal and
political documents of Armenia, especially its Constitution.
Additionally, it was stated that Armenia's policy of militarisation
does not serve peace and stability in the region.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on other bilateral and
regional issues of mutual interest.
