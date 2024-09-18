Ahara Corporation Announces Ahara Med, An Affordable, Full-Service Medical Weight Loss Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company has added proven GLP-1 medications coupled with consultations from registered dietitians to manage weight loss and promote long term

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahara Corporation, announced today its adding doctor-prescribed compounded GLP-1/GIP weight loss medications to its personalized nutrition offering. The semaglutide or tirzpetide medications are available to those who qualify, in combination with regular nutrition consultations with a registered dietitian, and free access to Ahara's personalized nutrition app. Consultations with registered dietitian's are covered by most major insurance carriers with no out-of-pocket cost. Ahara's comprehensive weight loss solution is science-backed, affordable, and specifically designed to improve long term health.

According to the CDC , about 74% of adults in the United States are overweight. It's been shown that taking GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications (the active ingredients in Ozempic® and Mounjaro®) can result in significant weight loss in individuals. However, without proper nutritional guidance and improved eating habits, loss of muscle mass and risk of gaining weight back is very high. Additionally, individuals who are overweight or obese are often malnourished due to low intake of micronutrients and poor quality of the foods eaten.

Ahara's plan tailors a customer's entire weight loss journey from medication prescription to their unique nutritional needs, with the goal of helping them keep the weight off long term.

Ahara's weight loss medication options are available through partnership with state-licensed compounding pharmacies. Ahara Med offers the medications at a highly competitive price point, despite the current shortages and high costs of brand name medications like Ozempic® and Mounjaro®.

"Ahara Med is a logical extension of our holistic and personalized nutrition program that has already helped thousands of people improve their health," said Wainwright. "Medical weight loss adds to our full-service offering which now includes personalized nutrition, dietitian consultations, and clinical-grade supplements. "Ahara Med builds on Ahara's success in providing safe, science-backed, cutting-edge and affordable health solutions at scale."

Founded in 2022, with seed round funding of $10.25M, Ahara' s personalized nutrition solution uses advanced machine learning on top of 300+ clinically validated studies from physicians, PhD scientists, dieticians, and researchers across the globe, to

help customers avoid disease and extend their health span. Building on that success, Ahara Med adds to Ahara's accessible, personalized, and comprehensive suite of products, targeted at the obesity epidemic in the U.S.

For more information, visit ahara

ABOUT AHARA

Ahara is a medical weight loss and personalized nutrition company delivering a comprehensive, science-backed approach to better health. Our focus is delivering sustainable weight loss and improved overall health through GLP-1 / GIP medications, in combination with personalized nutrition guidance from our registered dietitians. Ahara is an end-to-end solution for those seeking proven weight loss, better health and longevity. The venture-backed, female-founded consumer health tech company is the brainchild of serial tech entrepreneur Julie Wainwright.

