World Animal Protection US Joins Forces With Plantega, Inc. To Promote Plant-Based Diets As A Powerful Climate Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global animal advocacy nonprofit organization, World Animal Protection, US

has partnered with

Plantega , a pioneering food brand on a mission to make plant-based food easier to access everywhere - serving New York City's independent bodegas with plant-based menus. The two have teamed up to raise awareness during Climate Week NYC 2024 about animal agriculture's devastating climate impacts and promote a shift to plant-forward diets to protect animals and the planet.



This is the fourth year World Animal Protection US has participated in Climate Week NYC to sound the alarm that the harmful effects of factory farming on the planet and the lives of billions of animals must be addressed. Too often industrial meat and dairy are overlooked in climate decisions and strategies despite their overwhelming role in greenhouse gas emissions and land conversion.

World Animal Protection US and Plantega have multiple events planned throughout the week. On September 23, they'll kick things off with an invite-only community event, where guests will enjoy complimentary, cruelty-free and 100% plant-based versions of the classic New York Chopped Cheese sandwich and learn how to take action to protect animals during Climate Week NYC. On Wednesday, September 25 from 12:00-1:30 pm, the team will hit the streets at a Plantega location in the East Village at Yummy Hive Deli, located at 159 2nd Ave, handing out free vegan Sausage, Egg & Cheese, sandwich samples while supplies last. Additionally, New Yorkers will encounter prominent Climate Week messaging from World Animal Protection US and Plantega with a shared message to "Eat Plants. Save Animals. Fight Climate Change" on all outdoor A-Frame signage in Plantega locations across all five boroughs of NYC.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US states:

"The growing accessibility of innovative animal-free proteins signals a culinary and environmental revolution. We've partnered with Plantega to prove that plant-based eating is not just easy and delicious-it's the ultimate way to protect animals and our planet.



Nil Zacharias, founder and CEO of Plantega said:

"Partnering with World Animal Protection, US for NYC Climate Week is a no-brainer. It makes perfect sense to use this opportunity to show New Yorkers that their essential bodegas can make plant-based eating accessible while also helping mitigate the effect on the climate and animals."



Climate Week NYC's theme this year is "We Will"

which references the goal that climate activists can make a better future for Earth's inhabitants. Learn more about how to take action and attend our events during September 22-29.



About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end animal exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For over 70 years, we've been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we are the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status, enabling us to engage with and influence global decision-makers. We prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

About Plantega, Inc.



Plantega is a pioneering food brand of the future on a mission to make plant-based food easier to access everywhere. Plantega specializes in New York deli-style food, including classics like Chopped Cheese, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, and much more, launched in NYC's independent corner stores/bodegas via a unique turnkey deli-in-store concept. Plantega's 100% plant-based menu can currently be found in 55+ delis across all five boroughs of New York City, on all major delivery apps, and through its flagship delivery and catering kitchen based in Brooklyn.

